It was 23 years ago in January when Phil Martin’s 10-year-old son, Alexander, collapsed from a heart attack in the middle of his fifth-grade physical education class in Nashville.
After waiting 25 minutes for first responders to arrive, a team of doctors at the hospital later gave Martin conflicting advice.
“It was a grueling decision made no easier by the fact that several of his doctors said he would never recover from the loss of oxygen to his brain,” Martin said. “However, there was one doctor who said, ‘I wouldn’t give up on him if he were my son.’ I cannot begin to tell you the angst I went through before finally watching his body reject his organs one by one.”
Martin now serves as executive director of Honoring Choices Tennessee, a non-profit coalition to help Tennesseans complete advance directives, legal documents that ensure end-of-life wishes are honored.
He will present about the importance and legalities of advance directives as part of a larger “engAGING Communities” workshop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Fairfield Glade Community Church, 521 Snead Dr.
Martin ultimately made the decision to take Alexander off life support after a week, something he says he lives with every day. The experience affects his work with Honoring Choices Tennessee and his understanding of the need for formalizing end-of-life wishes, Martin said.
“That’s a very lonely feeling, and it helps to know what the patient’s wishes would have been,” Martin said. “Absent an advance directive, health care providers are obligated to keep a patient alive with any means possible, regardless of consequences, regardless how poor the quality of life of the patient, regardless of cost, or regardless of the burden on the patient’s family. The purpose of the work we do is to encourage Tennesseans to discuss health care decisions, document their choices and enjoy greater peace of mind and quality of life.”
Martin will present with Gloria Anderson, executive director of Heart Tones, a ministry aimed at empowering others in all stages of life.
Heart Tones’ services include customized, educational workshops and resources related to healthcare decision-making and end-of-life care, particularly in the African American community.
“I hope that people will be encouraged to have meaningful conversations with their loved ones about advance care planning options and make their wishes known to them,” Anderson said of the upcoming workshop. “I hope that families will be spared the heartache I’ve witnessed over the years when those conversations were not had, and medical emergencies happened that no one was prepared for.”
The Rev. James Janecek, pastor of Fairfield Glade Community Church, has seen such heartache in his congregation, which he described as housed within a retirement/resort community largely comprising older adults. He hopes the upcoming workshop will act as a tool for his community to prevent family strain and legal issues that come up when a loved one is dying.
“We typically have been averaging approximately 10-12 deaths per year in our congregation, not to mention neighbors not affiliated with our church,” Janecek said. “I have witnessed the value of advance directives to provide a clear, objective path forward.”
The workshop is part of the larger “engAGING Communities” initiative, led by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing. Funded by a $1.5 million Intrastate Network to Deliver Equity and Eliminate Disparities grant through the Tennessee Department of Health, engAGING Communities has hosted open houses and educational workshops around Tennessee addressing health disparities and aging. Other topics for the Fairfield Glade workshop will include healthy aging, mental health, fraud, grandparents raising grandchildren, and local resources.
Martin says his portion of the workshop will educate Tennesseans, the majority of whom do not have advance directives, with specific instruction on how to complete one at no cost.
“Most people want to leave a legacy of love and harmony with those they love and making decisions like this,” Martin said. “They don’t know what [advance directives] are or how to have one. And, next, they don’t want to think about the eventuality of their death. But the death rate is 100%, and it has been that way for some time now.”
For more information about the engAGING Communities initiative, or to register for the free workshop, visit http://www.utc.edu/engaging.
