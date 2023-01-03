Happy New Year! With the New Year comes the Adult Winter Reading Program. For every book, e-book or audiobook you enjoy from Jan. 1 through March 31, your name will be entered into a weekly prize drawing. To register, call the Library at 931-484-6790 ext. 234 or register in person at the Adult Services Desk on the second floor.
Great New Books
The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes
The summer before Maya—the heroine of Reyes's intriguing debut—entered college, 17-year-old Aubrey West—her best friend from high school in Pittsfield, MA.—dropped dead while talking to Maya's then boyfriend, Frank Bellamy. While Aubrey's death was ruled accidental, Maya was sure that Frank killed Aubrey. However, she had no way of proving it. Eight years later, Maya is living in Boston with a new boyfriend and is trying to kick her addiction to the medication she's been secretly taking to cope Aubrey's death. One sleepless night while watching a trending YouTube video, Maya sees a young woman fatally collapse while sitting across the table from Frank in a diner. Convinced that Frank has somehow murdered another victim, Maya returns home to Pittsfield to search for answers that may just lie in the cabin in the woods where Frank used to entertain both her and Aubrey.
Sleep No More by Jayne Ann Krentz
Investigating a lead in an abandoned Californian hospital, Lost Night Files podcast host Pallas Llewellyn runs into thriller writer Ambrose Drake. And Ambrose believes someone was recently murdered there. He reveals that he previously had a stay at the Carnelian Sleep Institute, where he suspects he was drugged. He doesn't know why, however, and now thinks it ties into a murder at the hospital. Ambrose can read people's auras—an ability that has gotten even stronger since his stay at the institute—while Pallas draws the visions she sees when reading the energy in a room. Even though she is haunted by an earlier event that left her with one blank night she can’t remember, Pallas agrees to help Ambrose investigate. The stakes become even higher when they get close to uncovering the truth, and it becomes clear someone wants to ensure that doesn't happen.
The Villa by Rachel Hawkins
In 1974, aspiring writer Mari Godwick penned her famous feminist horror novel, Lilith Rising, during a summer spent at the Villa Rosato in Italy. This is the same villa where her boyfriend, up-and-coming musician Pierce Sheldon, was bludgeoned to death. Nearly 50 years later, cozy mystery writer Emily McCrae and her wildly successful friend, self-help guru Chess Chandler, are spending six weeks in the villa.Unfortunately, the beautiful setting isn't enough to blunt the feelings of jealousy and annoyance Emily harbors for Chess. A copy of Lilith Rising found on a bookshelf in the house provides the escapism she needs. Before long, Emily is seeing clues around the villa and wondering what really happened that summer. Told in dual time lines, Mari's story reads a bit like an episode of VH1's Behind the Music, while Emily's is more women's fiction with a focus on her dysfunctional relationships.
Library Laugh I
What breed of roosters lay eggs?
-Himalayan.
Stingy Schobel Says
With millions of pounds of food wasted every year due to spoilage or improper storage, we need all the tricks and tips we can get to help us do our part to throw away less. The website SaveTheFood.com is loaded with useful tips that cover everything from the proper way to store beans, nuts and proteins to what fruits and vegetables can be stored in the fridge, in the freezer or not at all. One great example is not to wash your veggies until you’re ready to use them. Any excess moisture on veggies speeds up the decomposition process.
Library Laugh II
Why do mummies like holiday gifts?
-Because of all the wrappings!
Libraries=Information
We all know that there are no magic bullets when it comes to weight loss. The truth is, it requires substantial mental and physical effort. Some of the commonly held myths about dieting that could be preventing you from reaching your healthy weight are: That losing weight is just a matter of calories in and calories out. The fact is that some calories work harder for you. The 150 calories in one can of regular soda will not have the same effects on your body as 150 calories of broccoli, salmon, nuts or quinoa; And that you have to drastically restrict what and when you eat to lose weight. The fact is that the best diet plan contains a healthy balance of protein, carbs and fat, and emphasizes good-for-you foods. But it also lets you indulge—at least occasionally—in the foods that you enjoy.
To be continued.
