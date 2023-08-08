Margo Brown, adult services librarian at Art Circle Public Library, has programmed some exciting workshops this month that are all plant-themed:
• Thursday, Aug. 10, University of Tennessee Master Gardener Jewell Wilhoite will present a Seed Saving and Plant Propagation Workshop at 11 a.m. in the Cumberland Meeting Room. This workshop will help prepare attendees for a seed swap this winter or spring. The focus will be on vegetables and flowers. Those who want to attend should bring an unopened package of seeds within two years old.
• Friday, Aug. 11, Master Gardener Bill Morgan will speak on invasive plants at 11 a.m. in the Cumberland Meeting Room. He will focus on preserving our native plants by recognizing international plant species that try to infringe on our native plants.
• Friday, Aug. 25, Master Gardener Rhoda Hiller will provide attendees with a rock painting workshop in the Cumberland Meeting Room from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hiller will help residents discover the beauty of adding painted rocks to their landscapes.
Come out and hear these wonderful speakers at the Art Circle Library in the Cumberland Meeting Room on the first floor of the Library. You must call to pre-register for these workshops at 931-484-6790.
