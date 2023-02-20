Whether you are interested in adopting or fostering a sweet, cuddly, purring kitty, or just like to pet them and watch their silly antics, Wild About Cats of Cumberland County invites you to come to Room 121 of the Landers Crossroads Mall on Saturday, Feb. 25, any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The organization will have cats and kittens of various sizes and multiple colors to entertain and (hopefully) tempt you.
There are three separate programs to choose from. Adopt a furry feline. Not sure the kitty will be a good fit? Then Wild About Cats has Foster to Adopt with two weeks to find out. Plus, they are always looking for loving foster homes where these fur babies can be socialized and prepared for their “furever” homes.
There will be an adoption book at the event featuring all the cats currently available for adoption. Any questions? Contact the group at 931-337-0853 or visit www.wildaboutcatscc.org.
