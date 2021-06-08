Noteworthy! The Library will be scheduling concerts, crafts and other activities, like guitar lessons, starting later this month. Follow us on Facebook and our website for further info.
Great New Books
The Bullet by Iris Johansen. After being divorced from Joe Quinn for many years, Diane Connors abruptly returns to disrupt his life by begging his current wife, Eve Duncan, to do her a favor. Diane is on the run with a secret that will not only put Eve in danger but make her choose between protecting her family and doing what is right. Diane is not Eve’s favorite person. But years of animosity must be cast aside because Diane is no longer the selfish woman that Eve once knew.
The Unforgiven by Heather Graham. Twelve years after the grisly murder of her parents, Kaitlyn Delaney has finally found peace. She has friends, a good job, a place to call home and a new life to live. But then a shadow creeps in from Katie’s past, reminding her that she will never completely escape its terrifying grip. When private investigator Dan Oliver is called to the scene of a gruesome crime in New Orleans, he can’t help but hear echoes of the Delaney case, the unsolved murder that made him leave law enforcement. As he digs deeper, he unearths more chilling similarities--including mysterious letters connecting the killer to a string of murders that terrorized the Big Easy in 1919. Now reunited after all this time, Dan and Katie scour the streets together, desperate to find answers before more lives are lost.
Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth by Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson and Jason Stanford. A zesty, journalistic, half history, half sendup about the battle of the Alamo and the myths that cling to it. The authors focus is the famed 1836 battle for control of San Antonio’s fabled fortress and its role in the mythology of the Lone Star State. They situate the war for Texas’ independence from Mexico as a fight for the preservation of slavery by Anglo Texans. The fact that Santa Anna and his followers, as well as the Tejanos (Texans of Mexican birth), were “ardently abolitionist” foes of slavery is only one of the book’s many punches to perceived wisdom.
Stingy Schobel Says
Do you want to keep carbonated beverages fizzy and prevent them from getting flat? A $7 reusable bottle cap (available at domestic goods stores and online) can help you do just that and keep your favorite beverage tasting new for weeks. Reusable bottle caps work because they re-pressurize the bottles by removing excess air through a manual pump at the top. Just pour your beverage, attach the cap, pump and place back in the fridge. This will help prevent your favorite drinks from going down the drain, and the cap can be used indefinitely.
How much does a chimney cost? Nothing, it’s on the house.
When it comes to fighting viruses, everyday precautions such as washing your hands often and avoiding sick people are key. But experts say that boosting your immune system may also give you an edge in staying healthy. Here are five smart steps to add to your to-do list now.
Stay Active. Working out is a powerful way to boost your immune system. It causes your body’s antibodies and white blood cells to circulate more rapidly, which means they may be able to detect and zero in on bugs more quickly. Being active this way also lowers stress hormones, which reduces your chances of getting sick. Research suggests that exercise’s effects may be directly relevant to virus fighting, too. The key to exercise, however, is to do it in moderation, no more than 30 to 60 minutes each day.
Watch Your Diet. Eighty percent of your immune system is in the gut, so when it’s healthy, we tend to fight off infections faster and better. In general, people should focus on a Mediterranean style of eating, which means a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats, found in foods such as fatty fish, nuts and olive oil. It’s also important to limit meat, especially processed and fried foods, all of which are more inflammatory. What’s more, it’s smart to include fermented foods, such as yogurt, sauerkraut, miso and kefir, in your daily diet, as these help build up the good bacteria in your gut, which, in turn, supports a healthy gut and immune system. To be continued…
Why should you never rob a bank with a pig? They always squeal.
