Join us this Friday, Feb. 21, for a morning of great entertainment as we welcome one of Fair Park’s favorites Ruth Lucas. Entertainment will start at 9:30. At 10:30 we will have bingo with our sponsor Life Care Center of Crossville. Lunch will be served at 11:30. There is a $4 donation for lunch. We would like to thank Ruth Lucas, Miranda Hajny with Life Care Center of Crossville, our kitchen crew and our janitor for all the time you all put into making our senior center the best it can be. Thank you!

Senior Travel Program

Here are a couple of our upcoming trips for February and March:

• Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge — Feb. 25

• Cherokee North Carolina Harrah’s Casino overnight trip — March 13-14

• Soul of Motown all you can eat dinner show — March 17

Seats fill up quickly. Come by or call to reserve your spot today.

Active Shooter Training

Feb. 24, we will be partnering with our local law enforcement to host an Active Shooter Training seminar. Class will start at 10 a.m. Please call Fair Park to sign up for this free training, 931-484-7416.

Telephone Reassurance Program

What is telephone reassurance? Telephone Reassurance-trained volunteers provide friendly check-in calls to our elderly community who live alone or are isolated and would benefit from regular connection to our friendly network of volunteers.

Personal Connection: Socialization, peace of mind and a friendly voice are all part of the experience for Fair Park’s Telephone Reassurance participants. The calls serve as a “wellness check” plus provide an opportunity to socialize.

To Apply for Services: Please contact Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center, 931-484-7416, email  fpscalicia@outlook.com or visit fairparkseniorcenter.org to complete application for services.

To Volunteer: Volunteer work is extremely meaningful. If you would like to volunteer in this program, please contact Alicia at 931-484-7416.

Activities/classes we offer daily

Monday

9 a.m. — Tai Chi Arthritis/Fall prevention

10 a.m. — Table Tennis

10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball

11:45 a.m. — SilverSneakers (located at the FFG Library)

12 p.m. — Hand & Foot, Pinochle

12 p.m. — Computer/ internet class

12:30 p.m. — Bridge Bunch

Tuesday

8 a.m. — Early Bird SilverSneakers

9 a.m. — SilverSneakers

10 a.m. — Tai Chi

11 a.m. — Line Dancing

11:45 a.m. — SilverSneakers (located at FFG Library)

12 p.m. — Mexican Train

1 p.m. — Crochet

1 p.m. — Bunco

Wednesday

10 a.m. — Bingo

10 a.m. — Parkinson exercise class

12 p.m. — Corn Hole

1 p.m. — Guitar Forum

1 p.m. — Euchre and Spades

1 p.m. — Ladies Billiards classes

Thursday

8 a.m. — Early Bird SilverSneakers

9 a.m. — SilverSneakers

10 a.m. — Table Tennis

12 p.m. — Hand & Foot, Mah Jong

1 p.m. — Scrabble

6:30 p.m. — Line Dancing

Friday

9:30 a.m. — Entertainment

10:30 a.m. — Bingo with Sponsor

11:30 a.m. — Lunch ($4 donation). Third Friday is fundraiser lunch for $5; take out available.

11:45 a.m. — SilverSneakers (located at FFG Library)

12 p.m. — Hand & Foot

12 p.m. — Open Duplicate Bridge

12 p.m. — Computer/internet class

Billiards room is open daily from 8a-4p

There are no membership fees or dues to become a member. Come by and join today.

Tags

Recommended for you