Join us this Friday, Feb. 21, for a morning of great entertainment as we welcome one of Fair Park’s favorites Ruth Lucas. Entertainment will start at 9:30. At 10:30 we will have bingo with our sponsor Life Care Center of Crossville. Lunch will be served at 11:30. There is a $4 donation for lunch. We would like to thank Ruth Lucas, Miranda Hajny with Life Care Center of Crossville, our kitchen crew and our janitor for all the time you all put into making our senior center the best it can be. Thank you!
Senior Travel Program
Here are a couple of our upcoming trips for February and March:
• Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge — Feb. 25
• Cherokee North Carolina Harrah’s Casino overnight trip — March 13-14
• Soul of Motown all you can eat dinner show — March 17
Seats fill up quickly. Come by or call to reserve your spot today.
Active Shooter Training
Feb. 24, we will be partnering with our local law enforcement to host an Active Shooter Training seminar. Class will start at 10 a.m. Please call Fair Park to sign up for this free training, 931-484-7416.
Telephone Reassurance Program
What is telephone reassurance? Telephone Reassurance-trained volunteers provide friendly check-in calls to our elderly community who live alone or are isolated and would benefit from regular connection to our friendly network of volunteers.
Personal Connection: Socialization, peace of mind and a friendly voice are all part of the experience for Fair Park’s Telephone Reassurance participants. The calls serve as a “wellness check” plus provide an opportunity to socialize.
To Apply for Services: Please contact Alicia at Fair Park Senior Center, 931-484-7416, email fpscalicia@outlook.com or visit fairparkseniorcenter.org to complete application for services.
To Volunteer: Volunteer work is extremely meaningful. If you would like to volunteer in this program, please contact Alicia at 931-484-7416.
Activities/classes we offer daily
Monday
9 a.m. — Tai Chi Arthritis/Fall prevention
10 a.m. — Table Tennis
10 a.m. — Chair Volleyball
11:45 a.m. — SilverSneakers (located at the FFG Library)
12 p.m. — Hand & Foot, Pinochle
12 p.m. — Computer/ internet class
12:30 p.m. — Bridge Bunch
Tuesday
8 a.m. — Early Bird SilverSneakers
9 a.m. — SilverSneakers
10 a.m. — Tai Chi
11 a.m. — Line Dancing
11:45 a.m. — SilverSneakers (located at FFG Library)
12 p.m. — Mexican Train
1 p.m. — Crochet
1 p.m. — Bunco
Wednesday
10 a.m. — Bingo
10 a.m. — Parkinson exercise class
12 p.m. — Corn Hole
1 p.m. — Guitar Forum
1 p.m. — Euchre and Spades
1 p.m. — Ladies Billiards classes
Thursday
8 a.m. — Early Bird SilverSneakers
9 a.m. — SilverSneakers
10 a.m. — Table Tennis
12 p.m. — Hand & Foot, Mah Jong
1 p.m. — Scrabble
6:30 p.m. — Line Dancing
Friday
9:30 a.m. — Entertainment
10:30 a.m. — Bingo with Sponsor
11:30 a.m. — Lunch ($4 donation). Third Friday is fundraiser lunch for $5; take out available.
11:45 a.m. — SilverSneakers (located at FFG Library)
12 p.m. — Hand & Foot
12 p.m. — Open Duplicate Bridge
12 p.m. — Computer/internet class
Billiards room is open daily from 8a-4p
There are no membership fees or dues to become a member. Come by and join today.
