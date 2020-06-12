Cumberland Mountain State Park is offering the community the chance to get outside and enjoy nature with a variety of special activities and interpretive programs.
Friday, June 12
9 a.m. — Fishing with a Ranger
Join Ranger Aaron at the Boat Dock and travel around Byrd Lake to catch some fish. Ranger Aaron will teach tying hooks onto lines and fishing for different species of fish.
10 a.m. — Pine Cone Bird Feeders
Join Ranger Josh at Shelter 2 to make a fun snack for the birds to enjoy at your house. This craft is messy and contains peanut butter.
11 a.m. — Create a Lure
Meet Ranger Aaron at the Playground picnic area to create a bottle cap fishing lure.
Noon — Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail
Meet Ranger Josh at the Restaurant Terrace for a hike on the one-mile loop trail that runs along Byrd Creek. Bring sturdy shoes and water for the moderate hike.
1 p.m. — Turtally Awesome
Meet Ranger Aaron at the Amphitheater to learn all about turtles. Topics include eating habits, habitats and ecosystem services.
3 p.m. — Sand Art
Create a piece of art with each sand grain. Join Ranger Josh at Shelter 2 for this craft.
5 p.m. — Nature Frames
Join Ranger Aaron at the Playground area to build your own natural picture frame. Supplies will be provided.
6 p.m. — Hunting for Mammoth
Meet Ranger Josh at the ball park by Shelter 1 to test your mettle with the ancient weapon the atlatl.
Saturday, June 13
10 a.m. — Secret Life of Snakes
Join Ranger Aaron at the Amphitheater and meet one of the parks’ resident corn snakes. Learn the life history of snakes, ecosystem services provided by snakes and how to tell a venomous snake from a non-venomous snake.
Noon — Creek Critter
Meet Rangers Josh and Aaron at the restaurant terrace for a short hike down the Cumberland Plateau Trail to get your feet wet and assess the health of Byrd Creek looking for species like salamanders, crayfish and other fun aquatic life. Be prepared to get wet!
3 p.m. — Owl Up in Yo Business
Meet Ranger Josh and the resident barn owl Petri at the Amphitheater to learn more about these mysterious fluff balls of the night.
4 p.m. — Bark Owls
Join Ranger Aaron at the playground picnic area to create your own owl from the bark of a tree. Supplies provided.
5 p.m. — Tinder Bags
Having trouble starting a fire? Meet Ranger Josh at the playground picnic area to make your very own tinder bags.
8 p.m. — Campfire
Meet Rangers Aaron and Josh behind Cabin 6 at the designated campfire area for campfire games and stories.
Monday, June 15
2 p.m. — Sand Art
Create a piece of art with each sand grain. Join Ranger Josh at Shelter 1 for this craft.
3 p.m. — Frog Chorus
Join Ranger Aaron at Shelter 4 to learn about frogs, their habitat and why they make such loud and sometimes funny noises.
