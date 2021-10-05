October gatherings of Art & Beyond will be Oct. 13, 20 and 27 in the FACS expanded studio.
Jean Corbett is a mixed media artist who leads these three hours in completing that unfinished project of artists for $5.
Those who have attended said they have learned something new every time, whether it is something related to their project or someone else’s. And they spend time creating with others while not worrying about the problems going on around us.
Those attending are asked to register for these classes so the leader can anticipate how many will attend — and leave contact information when registering.
Masks may be required based on the consensus of the attendees.
To preregister and prepay, stop by FACS in the Crossville Outlet Center, Suite 122, call 931-210-5599 or go to www.facstn and click on the Class Schedule Page.
CREATIVE ART SERIES WITH ADVANCED ACRYLICS
Jean Corbett will teach an Oct. 6 class using acrylics to create a beautiful painting. This class will use monoprints which the student will create in class using a gel plate. These papers will then be used to create a paper collage project suitable for framing.
This class is $20 with all materials supplied.
CHRISTMAS WORKSHOP
Brenda Preuss will lead all card-making attendees Oct. 16 in her somewhat annual Christmas card-making class.
This year she will teach students to make five unique Christmas cards using different products and different designs.
All supplies and materials will be provided for this class for the cost of $30.
The class will be from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., but the instructor will stay to help if more time is needed to complete the cards.
The class is limited in size, and COVID-19 restrictions will still apply, meaning social distancing and possible mask-wearing.
Only a few seats remain; stop by the FACS store in Crossville Outlet Center to prepay and register.
