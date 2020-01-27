Fair Park Senior Center welcomes back Cindy Howson with the Fairfield Glade Art Guild. This Friday, Jan. 31, Cindy will be teaching an acrylic pours class. This class is one of the most talked about classes, and the art is beautifully unique. These pictures are often bold and vibrant and loose, but can also be gentle, detailed or transparent. This endless variety of results depends on the artist and the amount of control or lack of control that is exerted on the medium.
Howson’s love of art started at the age of 3, with crayons. She remembers, as a child always being the teacher with her cousins and emphasized to always stay in the lines. With time she expanded her art expressions to ceramics, jewelry art, oil, and acrylic then finally settled into oil painting.
This all changed when she moved to Fairfield Glade and met a few ladies at the Art Guild. Since then, she has opened herself to many different mediums. She entered her first judged show in October 2017 and took third place with one of her acrylic pours. Cindy believes that it is never too late to learn new fun expressions of art. This class is full at this time, please call Fair Park Senior Center at 931-484-7416 to be put on the waiting list.
It’s Game Day Y’all
Join us this Friday, Jan. 31 for a morning of excitement with game day. This won’t be your average games, but it is guaranteed to make you laugh! We will start at 9:30 a.m. At 10:30 we will have bingo with our sponsor Shadden Tire. Lunch will be served at 11:30, there is a $4 donation for lunch. We would like to thank all of our entertainers, bingo sponsor, kitchen crew, and our janitor for all the time you all put into making our senior center the best it can be, thank you!
Senior Travel Program
Here are a couple of our upcoming trips for February:
•Bingo World in Kentucky — Feb. 1
•The Island & lunch at Paula Deans in Pigeon Forge — Feb. 3
•Dolly Parton’s Stampede dinner show in Pigeon Forge — Feb. 10
•Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge — Feb. 25
•Silver Sneakers returning Feb. 3.
The nation’s leading community fitness program designed specifically for seniors, SilverSneakers promotes greater health engagement and accountability by providing members with regular exercise (strength training, aerobics, and flexibility) and social opportunities.
As America continues to age, senior-focused health and vitality programs will become more and more essential to ensuring aging adults can continue to be vital, active members of our communities and our world.
Fair Park Senior Center is at the forefront, continuing to expand our standard-setting program’s reach with locations, features and benefits members won’t find in any other program.
Our SilverSneakers classes will be resuming Feb. 3. See below for a list of times and locations offered.
Tuesday & Thursday — Fair Park Senior center early bird class at 8 a.m. regular class starts at 9 a.m.
Monday, Tuesday, & Friday — Fairfield Glade Library rooms A&B at 11:45 a.m.
