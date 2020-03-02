The Plateau Personal Computer Users Group will meet March 10 at Christ Lutheran Church on the corner of Snead and Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
The presentation will begin at the 3 p.m. winter start time, followed by a question-and-answer session with club experts.
This month’s presentation is on Acronis True Image 2020 and will be in the format of a short video with further explanation by Group member Frank Wade.
This software provides an excellent backup service (cloud, local or hybrid cloud), including full disk imaging and includes artificial intelligence-based anti-malware/ransomware/crypto-hijacking protection.
Wade will discuss the cloning tool, which he has used multiple times for migrating one bootable drive to another.
Plateau PC Users Group is dedicated to helping its members and the community better enjoy the use of personal computers.
Visitors are always welcome at meetings the second Tuesday of the month. Please note that a $3 guest fee will be collected from all non-club members. This guest fee is good for one month.
PC Users Group annual club dues are $24 per individual or $30 per family, payable by July 1, and gives admittance to all meetings.
For more information and to read the latest version of our newsletter, the “Gazette,” visit our web site at www.ppcuginc.com or call PPCUG President Steve Rosenstein at 931-742-0151 between 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.
