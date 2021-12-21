The Library and the County Archives and Family Heritage Center will be closed from Friday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 27. Have a Merry Christmas.
Great New Books
Sharpe’s Assassin by Bernard Cornwell. Set just after the Battle of Waterloo ... The war against Napoleon might be over, but the Duke of Wellington is afraid a new enemy is looming on the horizon--la Fraternite, a group of Bonaparte loyalists apparently poised to carry out a plot to assassinate the ‘princes of Europe’ and catapult Napoleon back to power throughout the continent. Sharpe’s mission: to take a small group of skilled men, locate la Fraternite, and kill them all. But soon he’s the target of a clever and highly skilled assassin.
The Churchill Sisters: The Extraordinary Lives of Winston and Clementine’s Daughters by Rachel Trethewey. Diana, Sarah, and Mary-they were the Churchill sisters, each with a distinctive relationship with her father and all with a front-row seat at key events in history. (A fourth sister, Marigold, died young.) British journalist Trethewey tells their story, focusing on intimate family relationships.
A History of Wild Places by Shea Ernshaw. Famed for his ability to locate people who have vanished, Travis Wren traces missing children’s author Maggie St. James to Pastoral, a community so secluded that people think it no longer exists. He promptly vanishes himself, his abandoned truck found years later by a member of the community, and the community’s corrosive secrets start emerging.
Garbo by Robert Gottlieb. Countless books have been written about Greta Garbo since her self-imposed exile in the 1940s, yet this comprehensive biography may be the final word. Gottlieb (Avid Reader: A Life) notes that despite Garbo’s brief career and often mediocre films, her name is still synonymous with Hollywood glamour and mystery. Gottlieb covers her life, her work, her shifting sexuality, and the handful of people who truly knew this enigmatic woman, like Mauritz Stiller, the Swedish director who discovered an 18-year-old Garbo and brought her to the United States, and actress and screenwriter Salka Viertel, who had a nurturing influence on Garbo. Gottlieb’s research is so complete and his style so engaging that this book almost reads like an oral biography told through a singular voice. Hundreds of photographs document everything from Garbo’s early modeling jobs in Sweden to the living room of her recluse-era New York apartment.
W.E. B Griffin Rogue Asset by Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Andrews. When the secretary of state is kidnapped from his Cairo hotel, President Natalie Cohen decides to revive the Presidential Agent program, calling Charley Castillo out of retirement to help. Charley is directing an agent fondly nicknamed Killer McCoy, and together they head to Egypt and thence to Sudan.
Library Laugh I
How much does Santa pay to park the sleigh? Nothing, it’s on the house.
Stingy Schobel Says
Choose unbleached paper products to use for cooking and baking in your kitchen. Many white paper kitchen materials are bleached using chlorine, which means chemicals can leach into your food. Instead of taking the safety risk with bleached products, opt for unbleached ones. Products like parchment paper, coffee filters and paper towels all have unbleached alternatives you can find easily at almost any supermarket -- just look for brown-colored products. The cost is comparable, and the unbleached products are just as effective as the bleached ones.
Tired of getting unsolicited offers in the mail that want to sign you up for a new credit card or insurance? One way to opt out on these mailings is to register online at the official Consumer Credit Reporting Industry website. There you’ll have the option to opt-out from all mailings for five years, or permanently. Be sure to register twice if your billing address is different from your home address, so you can stop mailings at both addresses. To opt out, just visit optoutprescreen.com.
Sleep disorders are pervasive and approximately one in three adults suffer from mild insomnia. As stress levels rise around the world, insomnia is becoming more prevalent in adults. But a new study has found that getting enough natural sunlight each day could help to reduce insomnia and improve mood. The study found that a lack of daylight light exposure was a risk factor for poor mood, insomnia and depressive symptoms. Researchers recommend exposure to bright lights first thing in the morning and spending time outdoors, getting enough sunlight during daytime hours. Exposure to blue light should be avoided, especially at night, and bright lights at night should be turned off, screen time limited, and lights in the bedroom blocked off. This will result in feeling more awake during the day and more sleepy at night.
Library Laugh II
Why did the Alaskan man name his dog Frost? Because Frost bites.
