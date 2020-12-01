It’s hard to believe that it’s December. Although we’ve been through a lot with this year of COVID-19, as we enter this holiday season let us not forget that Dec. 7 is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and that Dec. 15 is the Bill of Rights Day. We have a lot to be thankful for in this country. Let’s not forget this.
With the new year on the horizon, the Library is preparing to replace the carpet on our first floor and to prepare for what will be a return to normal programs and activities. More to come.
Great New Books
Dark Tides, Volume 2 by Philippa Gregory — Following the fate of characters she first introduced in Tidelands, Gregory takes us to 1670 London, where Alinor is approached by a wealthy man who abandoned her years ago because he’s interested in her son--who’s his son and heir. Meanwhile, Alinor’s warehouse is on hard times, and a Venetian widow soon sweeps in with both bad news and a promise to save the flailing business.
Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes by Pete Hegseth — After three Army deployments — earning two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman’s Badge — Hegseth knows what it takes to be a modern warrior. In Modern Warriors he presents candid, unfiltered conversations with fellow modern warriors and digs for real answers to key questions like: What inspired them to serve? What is their legacy? What does sacrifice really mean to them? How do they handle loss? And what can civilians learn from this latest generation of veterans?
How to Raise an Elephant by Alexander McCall Smith — Mma Ramotswe must balance family obligations with the growing needs of one of Charlie’s pet projects in this latest installment in the cherished No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series.
Saving Freedom: Truman, the Cold War, and the Fight for Western Civilization by Joe Scarborough — Morning Joe host Scarborough, a former member of the House of Representatives, examines President Harry Truman’s first year in office. Truman might have been intent on “saving freedom,” but he surely faced challenges: many parts of the world were still climbing out of the rubble, and the Cold War loomed.
The Awakening: The Dragon Heart Legacy, Book 1 by Nora Roberts — Wildly popular in every genre, Roberts launches her next fantasy series (after the “Chronicles of the One” trilogy) with Breen Kelly finally realizing that she can no longer wait for the father who abandoned her when she was 12 years old, promising that he would return. Instead, on a trip to Ireland, she steps through a portal to discover that she has magical powers — and a call to battle evil.
Libraries =
Information
Did you know one of the biggest gas hogs during the winter months is a gas-powered snowblower? The Environmental Protection Agency estimates snowblowers create one pound of carbon monoxide emissions per hour. Additionally, they release other gases and volatile organic compounds into the air. The solution is either to clear your driveway and sidewalk the old-fashioned way, manually with a snow shovel, or opt for an electric snowblower instead.
Some viral tips are promoting the idea of using cheap commercial fertilizers as ice melt. The reason is the active ingredient, ammonium sulfate, works as a de-icing agent, and the fertilizer can be spread easily over large surfaces. So what’s the problem? When temperatures rise, all of that fertilizer will end up in the melted snow and ice, creating a toxic runoff that can affect your municipal water or local waterways. It’s best to avoid this tip and stick to more natural de-icing solutions.
Stingy Schobel Says
Do you start your car and let it idle when it’s freezing cold outside to allow the engine to “warm up”? While there is some valid reasoning around doing this, especially during frigid cold temps, you don’t need to do it for more than 30 seconds. Modern cars have improved fuel-injected engines that work perfectly well without idling your car for several minutes before driving. Lessening your idle time will improve your fuel efficiency and also is better for our environment.
Reuse old toothbrushes. They are great for cleaning grout, jewelry, sink edges and hard-to-reach areas on your appliances.
Library Laugh
Do they allow loud laughing in Hawaii or just a low ha?
