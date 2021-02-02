The Art Circle Public Library has kicked off its Adult Winter Reading Club for 2021.
Participants earn entries into a weekly prize drawing by reading books and e-books or listening to audio books. One entry is earned for each title.
All entries are kept on file for a final grand-prize drawing to close the winter reading club on March 31.
Prizes are made possible by reading club sponsors, Art E. Gernt Insurance, Smartbank and Friends of the Art Circle Public Library.
The first drawing will be held Jan. 11. Prizes include cocoa cups or Amazon gift cards. Grand prizes for the 2021 reading club are a Kindle 10, an Amazon gift card and a snack basket.
Titles can be turned in by phone, in person, or via email.
Register at the Adult Services Desk at the library, 3 East St., or call 931-484-6790 ext. 235. Or, email margo.brown@artcirclelibrary.info.
