The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Library on Friday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter code CrossvilleComm19.
Attention! Attention! The Library will be sponsoring a concert at the Amphitheatre June 2 at noon. Bring your dancing shoes as the Cumberland Swing Experience with vocalist Terri Utsey will knock your socks off.
Great New Books
Killing The Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard: The authors trace the brutal history of 20th Century organized crime in the United States, and expertly plumb the history of this nation’s most notorious serial robbers, conmen, murderers, and especially, mob family bosses. Covering the period from the 1930s to the 1980s, they trace the prohibition-busting bank robbers of the Depression Era, such as John Dillinger, Bonnie and Clyde, Pretty Boy Floyd and Baby-Face Nelson. In addition, the authors highlight the creation of the Mafia Commission, the power struggles within the “Five Families,” the growth of the FBI under J. Edgar Hoover, the mob battles to control Cuba, Las Vegas and Hollywood, as well as the personal war between the U.S. Attorney General Bobby Kennedy and legendary Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa.
On Juneteenth by Annette Gordon-Reed: With this book of five essays, Gordon-Reed examines her own past and family, and interrogates what it means to her to be a Black Texan. Starting with her story of being the first Black child to integrate her local school in Conroe, TX, Gordon-Reed reveals the history of lynching and terror inflicted on her family and their neighbors. She reminds us that Estebanico, a Black Muslim man from Morocco, arrived in present-day Texas a century before the landmark year 1619 that we often recognize as the start of slavery in the U.S. She also examines the role of slavery in luring whites to eventually establish the state of Texas. Gordon-Reed recalls the cultural artifacts that inflected her own youth (the Alamo, Billy Jack, Six Flags over Texas, and the Yellow Rose of Texas, for example) and uncovers their hidden histories of race. Her stories about her family’s Juneteenth celebrations show that the holiday is uniquely Texan, even as it has now spread across the nation.
The Tyranny of Big Tech by Josh Hawley: The reign of Big Tech is here, and Americans’ First Amendment rights hang by a keystroke. Amassing unimaginable amounts of personal data, giants like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple — once symbols of American ingenuity and freedom — have become a techno-oligarchy with overwhelming economic and political power. Decades of unchecked data collection have given Big Tech more targeted control over Americans’ daily lives than any company or government in the world. The author argues that these mega-corporations — controlled by the robber barons of the modern era — are the gravest threat to American liberty in decades. To reverse course, Hawley argues, we must correct progressives’ mistakes of the past. That means recovering the link between liberty and democratic participation, building an economy that makes the working class strong, independent, and beholden to no one, and curbing the influence of corporate and political elites. The time is ripe to overcome the tyranny of Big Tech by reshaping the business and legal landscape of the digital world.
Libraries = Information
Cleaning essential areas of your home continued: Oven — Nothing ruins a delicate flavor like something burning in the bottom of the oven. A dirty oven can also cause a grease fire. The self-cleaning feature on your oven is a good default, but nothing matches the effectiveness of some old-fashioned elbow grease. Oven cleaners often contain harsh chemicals. Lemon juice, baking soda and vinegar can get the job done without the lingering smell of chemicals tainting the next meal you cook.
Kitchen sponge — Your kitchen sponge might be dirtier than the surfaces you’re trying to clean. In one study, researchers found 309 different species of bacteria, from salmonella to listeria, on kitchen sponges. Nuking a sponge in the microwave might kill bacteria, but it may be better to replace your germy kitchen sponge on a regular basis.
Stingy Schobel Says
If you’re warming up by the outdoor fire pit, do this: Save the ashes. One cord of wood can produce about 50 pounds of ashes, and those ashes have a number of beneficial uses around your property. If you grow tomatoes, sprinkle ashes around your plants and rake them into the soil. Tomato plants love the natural calcium in wood ashes, and they will thrive. You can also spread the ash as a border around the garden; it acts as a natural barrier to slugs and other pests that can damage your crop.
Library Laugh I
What does a cloud with an itch do? It finds the nearest skyscraper.
Library Laugh II
Where do naughty rainbows go? Prism.
Commented
