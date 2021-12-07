There are three concerts scheduled at the Library starting tomorrow through next Monday.
Terri Utsey and Annetta Deck will appear together tomorrow in a Whimsical Wednesday of Music and Fun.
On Friday, Dec. 10, the Cumberland Swing Experience will appear, followed on Monday, Dec. 13, by the Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir.
All concerts will be at noon in the Cumberland Meeting Room. Christmas is breaking out all over.
The Library Game Room has reopened on the first floor by the Bookstore. Come test your skills at chess and puzzles.
Great New Books
These Precious Days: Essays by Ann Patchett. In this essay collection, Patchett reveals the pleasures of the unexpected, looking at her own life to illuminate ours. The title essay, for instance, relates how reading an early galley of actor Tom Hanks’s story collection led to a meaningful friendship with his assistant, while “My Three Fathers” maps Patchett’s complex interactions with her biological father and the two other fathers she acquired along the way, showing what each has contributed to her life. Elsewhere, she ranges from the particular charms of Kate DiCamillo’s children’s books and Charles Schulz’s Snoopy, to memories of Paris and the joys of knitting.
The Becoming by Nora Roberts. In the human realm, Breen Siobhan Kelly is a mild-mannered schoolteacher, but her true identity starts emerging in Talamh, the realm of magick to which she returns after The Awakening. She is being trained as a warrior by Keegan, leader of the Fey, who grows to admire her for more than her skills. But there’s a problem: Breen’s grandfather, the outcast god Odran, is plotting to bring Talamh crashing down.
Go Tell the Bees That I Am Coming by Diana Gabaldon. At last here is the ninth entry in the enduringly popular “Outlander” series. Reunited 20 years after having been sundered by the Jacobite Rising in 1746, Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall now live in Revolutionary War-era North Carolina with daughter Brianna and her family. The backcountry seems remote, but with their tenants; loyalties split, Jamie and Claire know they can’t avoid the war forever, and Brianna and husband Roger begin to wonder whether returning to the past to escape the dangers of the 20th century was the wisest plan. Meanwhile, Jamie’s son, William Ransom, must come to terms with his paternity.
Library Laugh l
What’s another name for Santa’s helpers? Subordinate Clauses.
Stingy
Schobel Says
Around 40% of Americans enjoy a cup of hot tea every single day, so the question is: Is it more energy-efficient to heat up water in a tea kettle or in the microwave?
The eco-easy answer is the microwave. According to Energy Star, a program of the Environmental Protection Agency, heating up a mug of water to make tea is 80% more energy-efficient than using a traditional stove.
The reason is simple: microwave heat waves concentrate solely on what you’re warming up, and you are only heating up exactly what you’re drinking instead of a whole kettle of water.
The same energy savings also works when you’re reheating leftover foods.
Library Laugh ll
Why did the mustard lose the race between sauces? Because it couldn’t ketchup.
Libraries=
Information
The worst sound a homeowner can hear is drip…drip… drip. Water damage is among the most common causes of home owner’s insurance claims.
The biggest cause of water damage claims is leaks, drips and burst pipes that occur within homes. While this sort of water damage usually is covered by homeowner’s insurance, insurers can deny claims that stem from failure to notice and correct a slow-developing problem. And even when water damage is covered, home owners still can face hefty out-of-pocket deductibles and potentially higher insurance rates after filing a claim.
Here are some of the most common mistakes homeowners make: Using rubber washing machine hoses. These are prone to cracking and bursting. Upgrade to braided stainless steel.
Failing to check under sinks for drips. Every month or so open the doors of cabinets under sinks and check for drips or puddles. Take a sniff for musty odors. Look behind toilet bowls and washing machines for drips or puddles as well, and behind your refrigerator when you periodically pull it away from the wall to clean its coils.
Allowing water to sneak into gaps by tubs, showers or sinks. Monitor the caulk around the perimeter of tubs, showers and sinks for cracks and gaps and repair or replace as necessary.
Adding raised landscaping near the perimeter of the home, which can cause water to pool against the side of the foundation and possibly seep into the home through tiny cracks.
Failing to maintain sump pumps.
Commented
