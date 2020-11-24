The Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Nov. 28, in honor of Thanksgiving. Happy Thanksgiving to all and stay safe.
Great New Books
No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality by Michael J Fox — Fox focuses on issues of hope, fear, toughness and being realistic as he explains his struggles with Parkinson’s and spinal-cord surgery that led to his learning to walk again.
Daylight by David Baldacci — In this third in a series starring FBI Agent Atlee Pine, Atlee’s continuing search for abducted twin sister Mercy puts her in the path of a big-deal investigation being conducted by military detective John Puller that shoves them both into the arms of organized crime.
A Promised Land by Barack Obama — In the stirring, highly anticipated first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama tells the story of his improbable odyssey from young man searching for his identity to leader of the free world, describing in strikingly personal detail both his political education and the landmark moments of the first term of his historic presidency — a time of dramatic transformation and turmoil.
Tom Clancy Shadow of the Dragon by Marc Cameron — In Cameron’s latest Tom Clancy continuation, a so-called chemical plant has blown sky high in Siberia, and the Russians claim it’s their problem. But since hundreds of square miles are roped off and folks nearby are falling fatally ill, U.S. President Jack Ryan fears a terrible contagion will soon sweep the planet. He just doesn’t know what it is or how to stop it.
Hot to Trot by M.C. Beaton — When Private Detective Agatha Raisin learns that her friend and one-time lover Charles Fraith is to be married to a mysterious socialite, Miss Mary Brown-Field, she sees it as her duty to find out what she can about the woman. Coming up empty, Agatha — out of selfless concern for Charles, of course — does the only sensible thing she can think of: she crashes their wedding, which ends in a public altercation. Nursing a hangover the next morning, she gets a phone call from Charles, with even more disturbing news: Mary has been murdered. Agatha takes on the case, and quickly becomes entrenched in the competitive equestrian world. Meanwhile, the police department has its money on another suspect — Agatha. Will she track down the criminal in time, or end up behind bars herself?
Libraries =
Information
We have all heard that reducing our meat intake can have a profound impact on greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, according to Conservation International, our global food system contributes nearly 1/4 of those emissions.
While a vegetarian diet is the greenest, it’s not the only choice. To reduce global warming, keep these numbers in mind: A 6-oz serving of beef equates to 330 grams of CO2. Compare that to chicken (50 grams), fish (40 grams) and vegetables, which come in at just 14 grams. Switching from beef to chicken or fish is one easy way to help reduce emissions.
Prevent gas, pain and intestinal bloat: Eat slowly so you swallow less air during a meal. Practice meditation or mindful breathing to reduce anxiety and stress, which are linked to increased gas. Exercise at least 30 minutes three to five times a week — workouts help move food through the gastrointestinal tract more quickly, reducing gas and bloating. Cut back on gluten - this can help even if you do not have celiac disease. Limit certain foods. Some healthy, high fiber foods can cause gas and bloating, such as beans, peas, cabbage, onions, broccoli, cauliflower and prunes. Keep a food journal so you know if you become particularly uncomfortable after consuming specific foods or food combinations.
Stingy Schobel Says
Using brake parts spray cleaner (there are many; including Brakleen) works really well for getting out grease stains. It doesn’t affect the color and works when other stain removers have failed, even if the item has already been washed and dried.
We all know that an old door or ill-fitting window can create a draft and allow cold air to waft into your home, but you may not realize there are other sources of heat loss. When it’s cold outside, remember that a door mail slot or a doggy door can act like a small window left open to the outdoor elements. Take the time to make sure they are completely shut. Even using an old wool blanket to cover the slot or door is enough to make a significant insulating difference.
Library Laugh
Why don’t lobsters share their toys? Because they’re shellfish.
