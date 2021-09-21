Hispanic Heritage Month is being celebrated during the months of September and October. Almost 3% of Cumberland County’s population is Hispanic. The Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates has prepared a display to celebrate this event which the Library is proud to exhibit in the cases at the main entrance to the Library. Also on display are a number of books and other items that patrons can take out and learn more about Hispanic culture and its contribution to America.
The Library is sad to announce that the concert scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled.
Great New Books
Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead. Two-time Pulitzer winner Whitehead (The Underground Railroad; The Nickel Boys) has fun and shows off his literary dexterity with this rollicking crime novel set in 1960s Harlem. Ray Carney, a self-made Black man, sells new and used furniture at affordable prices (with generous payment plans) in a store that bears his name on historic 125th Street. He’s caught between his haughty in-laws who are unhappy that their daughter lives in a dingy apartment near the train, and his wayward cousin Freddie, the devil on Ray’s shoulder since they were kids. The “slightly bent” storekeeper sometimes fences stolen jewelry too. Ray gets talked into a lucrative heist with seedy coconspirators, which leads to more dangerous capers, until he is forced to balance his loyalty to his business and his family with his loyalty to Freddie.
Fuzz by Mary Roach. The expert on quirky science writing doesn’t disappoint. In Roach’s (Grunt; Gulp; Stiff) newest book, she brings readers on her journey into the realm of human-wildlife conflict. Roach’s writing combines research with firsthand experience, plus tips for handling an unplanned encounter with a wild animal. She observes and talks with international laypeople and specialists across many fields, such as animal-attack forensics investigators. Her natural curiosity and wit pair well with her topics, including her harassment by monkeys, and the way emus and albatrosses outsmarted the Australian and U.S. militaries, respectively. She gets elbow-deep in crime scenes with furry suspects and travels to India to investigate the high rate of deaths by elephant. Roach also explores how politics, climate change, and religion can complicate human-wildlife interactions worldwide.
The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive by Lucy Adlington. After all that has been told about the Holocaust, it is both appalling and remarkable that there are newly told stories that can still shock with their cruelty. Author Adlington interviews Bracha Berkovič, the last surviving member of a group of women held at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp who were able to parlay their talents into a tiny bit of safety. Led by Marta Fuchs, the woman who started as a servant in Commandant Rudolf Höss’ household, these 25 women, most of whom had appropriate experience, produced high-fashion clothing for the wives and children of the camp’s SS hierarchy. Materials came from the possessions taken from the inmates of the camp, and were refashioned to suit the whims of their captors.
Foods that feed healthy teeth—or cavities: Your mouth requires a balance of bacteria and saliva to keep teeth healthy, so feed them right. Tooth decay is the single most common chronic childhood disease. It can also be a pervasive issue for older folks.
Tooth decay happens when decay-causing bacteria in your mouth encounter sugars and starches from foods and drinks form acidic fluids. These fluids attack the surface of your teeth (the enamel), thereby causing them to lose minerals. If untreated, this loss in minerals can result in small holes appearing in your teeth (cavities). Tooth decay can lead to pain, infections, and tooth loss.
In general, steer clear of soft drinks, so-called fruit-flavored drinks, and sweets such as candy, cookies, and pastries. Tune in next week for foods that support dental health.
What type of house weighs the least? A lighthouse.
Stingy Schobel Says
The paperboard boxes that grocery items like cereal and frozen food often come packaged in are recyclable materials. If the boxes are greasy, soaked or dirty, they should never be put in your recycling, since they are a contaminant. Also, if the box has a small plastic window (often seen in boxes for things like pasta), just peel off the plastic and toss that part into the trash. And, of course, flatten the boxes so you have room in your recycling bin for other recyclables.
Weather stripping your doors is a smart way to keep drafty cold air outdoors and warm air indoors. Even a small leak around a door can be a big problem; a typical 36-inch door with a quarter-inch crack along the edge can leak as much air as a 9-inch hole in the wall. A bunch of small leaks can add up to significant heating and cooling waste and wear on your HVAC system. Your local home improvement store can show you easy-to-install options to stop that leak and save you money.
Why are fish easy to weigh? They have their own scales.
