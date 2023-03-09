Linda Roy of Knoxville will be the guest speaker for the Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilt Guild membership meeting March 17 in Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church fellowship hall at 231 Westchester Dr.
A business meeting will be at 9 a.m.; the presentation starts at 9:30.
Visitors will be charged a $5 program fee due to the guest speaker being outside the guild.
Roy specializes in appliqué. Originally from Massachusetts, due to a transfer to Arkansas in 1988 for her husband’s job, she had the fortune of meeting Irma Gail Hatcher, who introduced her to quilts and all the joy that quilts bring to both the recipients and the artists who create them.
Over her years of quilting, Roy has done many specific techniques and often looks for new ways to showcase each of those techniques.
She said she enjoys designing a quilt that was perhaps inspired by an antique or vintage quilt. However, Roy’s love is the hand-quilting experience. It’s one she shared with one of the Fantastic Guild’s former award-winning members, Peggy Garwood, who died last year.
Roy and Garwood met while in line at the American Quilters Society in Paducah, KY, picking up their quilts which had been displayed in the Paducah QuiltWeek Show many years ago.
Roy has received several Best of Show awards at AQS, with the 2004 “Spice of Life” in the National Quilt Museum in Paducah.
Another of her quilts, “Subtle Sixties,” earned the Founder’s Award at the Houston Quilt Show in 2004.
More recently, Roy’s quilt “The Crossing” won first place in the Hand Quilted category sponsored by Arrow Sewing at the 2022 AQS QuiltWeek Show in Paducah.
Many of her quilts involve such techniques as couching, ruched flowers, yo-yos, reverse-appliqué, metallic thread art and teeny-weeny quilting stitches, all expertly executed.
Over the years, many of her quilts have been found on calendars and in various books and magazine publications.
Roy’s program with the Fantastic Quilters will last about 30-40 minutes and she plans to bring four or five quilts to share as she tells the inspiration behind each of them and something about their original designs.
There will be no Show and Tell or Fat Quarters drawing during this meeting.
The Fantastic Quilt Guild is a group of 130 quilters who meet on the third Friday of the month at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church to further the art of quilting through education, sharing, community outreach, and social camaraderie.
They have been meeting since 2002. New members and visitors are always welcome.
Email fantasticquiltersffginfo@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.