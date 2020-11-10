Back by popular demand, an Exclusive Masked 2020 Version of The Arc Special Olympics returned to Cumberland County the last week of October.
What a treat!
The Arc CC made it happen during a pandemic with plenty of fun, games, social distancing, masks, hand sanitizer and T-shirts to share.
This year, organizers took the games to the participants. Marlene Holton, Cumberland County Schools supervisor of special education, and her staff coordinated events at Stone Elementary, Stone Memorial High School and Homestead Elementary on Oct. 26.
Eligible students passed through a tunnel of their peers at their respective schools led by Hunter Pugh, the 2013 winner of The Arc Tennessee Self-Determination Award.
Peterson Park was the site for the first group of adult athletes that same afternoon. Jessica Wyatt, The Arc CC board of directors, and Hunter Pugh presented the smiling athletes their medals and ribbons.
Other small groups of adult athletes came to Peterson Park throughout the day on Tuesday and Thursday. Jeremy Connor, Family Engagement Specialist for The Arc TN; representatives of The Arc CC board Grant Thurman, Glenda Bond, Clint VanDorn, Glenda Witt, Kate Witt and Jessica Wyatt, staff from Hilltopper’s Inc. conducted the adult events.
Wednesday, Nora Davis, The Arc board member and Structured Athletics leader, joined Holly Neal with the United Fund of Cumberland County and 2017 and 2019 The Arc TN Self-Determination winners Chad Hilton and Lisa Davis cheered student athletes at Martin Elementary, Phoenix/Baby Birds and Cumberland County High School as they received their medals and ribbons at their respective schools.
Join The Arc Cumberland County Facebook page for more of the exclusive 2020 Special Olympics photos. A few 2020 T-shirts in limited sizes are available for sale at $15 each on first-come basis; leave a message on the Arc Facebook page.
You are encouraged to join The Arc or make a donation in order that The Arc can continue in its efforts for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Arc CC looks forward to a return of more traditional games in 2021. Until then, they invite everyone to join them virtually on Facebook and in the Crossville Chronicle.
