The awards for Taste of Crossville 2019 have been announced.
Best Entreé goes to Homestead Harvest Restaurant at Cumberland Mountain State Park. Crazy Dawgs takes the cake for Best Dessert. The Best Side Dish goes to Smoking Paw’s BBQ & Catering. Best Drink is won by Calfkiller Brewery. Best Presentation goes to Legends & Stonehenge Grille in Fairfield Glade. And Christy’s Pub Grub takes Best Overall.
An event of Downtown Crossville, Inc., Taste of Crossville wouldn’t be possible without these community partners: Selk Sanitation, Cumberland County Community Complex, City of Crossville Street Department and Social Brew. DCI member and Cumberland County Playhouse Director of Development Christy Dolinich personally thanks all of their community partners, the nearly 40 vendors and huge turnout of attendees who made this year’s event a record breaker.
