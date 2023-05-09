CCHS Vocal Music 1, led by Lindsey Akin, and Theatre Arts 2, led by Angela Robbins, have combined forces to create a collaborative musical theatre concert. “A Show Tunes Sampler” will be held at the Crossville First United Methodist Church on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the large sanctuary. Musical selections include pieces from “Seussical,” “Mary Poppins,” “How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The upbeat frolic through classic and modern musicals will last less than one hour and is free to the public. Donations will be accepted to help pay for music and venue-related costs. Above, the cast of the combined musical theatre class is rehearsal of “Coffee Break” from “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” From left are Molly McGouirk, Sidney Warner, Crystal Merrill, Jade Laws, Abigail Vanlandingham, Kaylin Neagley, Hannah Rodgers, Isaiah Smith, Colton Huling, Zachary Estus, JJ Ramsey, Natalie Tayes, Carolyn Hulburt and Emma Grenz.
featured
A Show Tunes Sampler
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Eatery owners defy state order to shut down
- Delinquent tax property sparks auction
- New, private restaurant resisting state regulation
- Jackson indicted in shooting death of wife
- Nonprofit makes lifelong connections between animals and their people
- DCS notified after knives displayed in money dispute
- City looks at nonprofit, golf funds
- AROUND THE TOWN: No taxes on groceries this summer
- NC fugitive nabbed in Westel community
- Substance abuse tops community concerns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.