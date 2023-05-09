5-9 CCHS ShowTunesSampler.JPG

CCHS Vocal Music 1, led by Lindsey Akin, and Theatre Arts 2, led by Angela Robbins, have combined forces to create a collaborative musical theatre concert. “A Show Tunes Sampler” will be held at the Crossville First United Methodist Church on May 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the large sanctuary. Musical selections include pieces from “Seussical,” “Mary Poppins,” “How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” The upbeat frolic through classic and modern musicals will last less than one hour and is free to the public. Donations will be accepted to help pay for music and venue-related costs. Above, the cast of the combined musical theatre class is rehearsal of “Coffee Break” from “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” From left are Molly McGouirk, Sidney Warner, Crystal Merrill, Jade Laws, Abigail Vanlandingham, Kaylin Neagley, Hannah Rodgers, Isaiah Smith, Colton Huling, Zachary Estus, JJ Ramsey, Natalie Tayes, Carolyn Hulburt and Emma Grenz.

