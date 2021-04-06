One of the best kept secrets in our community, the Fairfield Glade Community Gardens have vacant garden plots available.
There are a limited number of plots open for new gardeners. So, hurry to join the fun, with great exercise, fresh air, fresh food and new friendships with fellow gardeners.
There are annual plots and perennial plots available. Perennial plots are for fruit bushes and plants and vegetables, such as asparagus.
A full 40-by-40-foot plot is $40 annually. A 20-by-40-foot half plot is $20 annually.
A 40-by-20-foot perennial plot is $30 annually, and a 20-by-20-foot perennial plot is $15 annually.
Fees include spring tilling and water access from April 1 to mid-November.
The Fairfield Glade Community Gardens are on Westchester Dr. across from Wildwood Stables.
If interested in learning more, contact Gerry Miller at gmwolverine@frontiernet.com or 931-456-5762.
