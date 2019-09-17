A world of the angled turrets of ancient castles meets us as we enter the theater of the Cumberland County Playhouse. Clearly, we are in a world askew. It is opening night for Young Frankenstein.
As the audience, we find ourselves in Transylvania Heights. The year is 1934. With the music from Ron Murphy's nine-piece pit orchestra, Ziggy (Cory Clark), the Heald (Justin Burr) and Villagers: Ethan Hall, Chris Hallowes and Zachary Taylor and others, tell us it is The Happiest Town in Town.Aware that Jason Ross was playing Young Frankenstein and Ross Griffin would be Igor, I was prepared for a fine show. My expectations were far exceeded! This cast is remarkable, all 29 members. The show is fantastically fine!
We first meet young Frederick Frankenstein in his New York laboratory. He is dean of anatomy, leading students to do research on the brain. The death of his grandfather demands that he leave New York and his devoted fiancée Elizabeth (Heather McCall). She seductively sings “Please Don't Touch Me” as he boards the ship to travel to the castle of his grandfather. Igor and Frederick meet in the station to lustily celebrate being Together Again for the First Time.
A hay wagon pulled with unique rhythm patterns by equines Malachi Banegas and Justin Burr transports Frederick from the ship to the castle. En route, Inga (DeAnna Etchison) emerges from the hay.
While the exhausted Frederick sleeps in a chair beneath the portrait, Grandfather Victor (Chris Hallowes) descends from it. As his grandson sleeps, Victor and the ensemble press Frederick to Join the family business. Awake, spurred by the dream, Frederick reluctantly enters the laboratory. There he meets Frau Blucher (Lauren Marshall) who tells him in song “He Was My Boyfriend.” The curvacious Inga, it seems, is his lab assistant and is eager to work with the younger Dr. Frankenstein in the laboratory. Their research question is: Can a replaced brain bring a dead person to life again? Inga joins Frankenstein and Igor in singing “Life, Life.”
In the Town Hall, we meet Inspector Kemp (Daniel Black) and the male villagers who interpret The Law for the newcomer. Black maintains his awkward use of his injured arm and leg throughout the show, managing an amazing recovery to be part of the ensemble.
Other ensemble members whose vocal and dance abilities carry the show are: Malachi Banegas, Justin Burr, Cory Clark, Jensen Crain-Foster, Jess Griffin, Ethan Hall, Chris Hallowes, Hannah Hays, Emma Jordan, Rachel Lawrence, Michael Ruff, Caitlin Schaub, McKenna Silva, Nick Sterling and Zachary Taylor.
Black later becomes a lonely hermit in a remote cottage, begging “Please Send Me Someone.” Especially memorable moments came when the full cast sang “Transylvania Mania.” “Puttin' On the Ritz,” famously part of the movie, features Frankenstein, Inga, Igor and the ensemble joined by The Monster (Grayson Yokey) who is good, not evil. His heavy shoes fail to impede his dancing.
Britt Hancock as artistic director and Bryce McDonald as producing director have created an amazing production based on the book and lyrics by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, the original direction and choreography by Susan Stroman. Leila Jones has added her own creative touch to the choreography which is enhanced by the costuming of Andy Wallach. The set by Curtis Phillips and the projections keep the audience aware of the eerie world in which we find ourselves. The show is made uniquely dynamic by the sound design of Matt Bundy, the lighting design of Jeremiah Stuart and all the amazing technical aspects, including the descent of a thin opaque black curtain between scene changes.
The program cover says, it is “monstrously entertaining.” Young Frankenstein will be frightening audiences (PG) through Oct. 24. As a resident of Uplands Village, who sponsored the show, I encourage you to call 931-484-5000 to make your reservations, any day but Wednesdays.
