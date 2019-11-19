Winter Wonderettes is just plain fun! Many of the songs are silly. All are well done. Christmas cliques abound. What if they are corny? Entering the Adventure Theater, we are in 1968. Are you old enough? Try to remember that time in your life.
The setting is Harper’s Hardware. The well-stocked shelves of this “store” set was designed by Kathryn E. Cook.
Throughout the show, we are in the store with us are Mr. Harper’s four employees: Suzy (DeAnna Etchison), Betty Jean (Jess Griffin), Missy (Hannah Hayes) and Cindy Lou (Heather McCall). We join them waiting for the arrival of Mr. Claus, the guest of honor. The music leads them to seek Mr. Santa.
Both the “maxi” and the “mini” skirts were fashionable in 1968. Costume designer Andy Wallach dressed the four Wonderettes in minis. These four employees wear different colored satin-like dresses. The necklines are similar. Sleeve lengths differ sleeve lengths. All are as short as possible.
The women sing and dance as the Winter Wonderettes orchestra Phil Barham, Tony Greco, Chet Hayes, and Jacob Miller keep the tempo under the direction of Ron Murphy. Out of sight, we know the musicians are somewhere up to the left of the stage, keeping the show moving.
“Chipmunk Cheer” is among the zaniest numbers, the women emulate chipmunks as best they can, never missing a beat of the music with their chipmunk-like poses. Snowfall follows. Their decorating continues. The technical crew assures that snow does fall.
Cindy Lou’s bright blue dress has a bow added to the front, just above the “baby” she is expecting. Nothing slows her down. She takes the lead in “Jingle Bell Rock.” The audience erupts with laughter as she leads in Do the Mambo.
The foursome sings “It’s Christmas Around the World” with international languages and styles.
The Italian features Suzy (DeAnna Etchison). Hannah Hayes as Missy gives us a taste of Hawaii with a bit of a hula as the group sings Mele Kalikimaka. Jess Griffin as Betty Jean, clad in green, brings her lovely voice to lead in the traditional “O Tannenbaum.”
“Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town” should have ended with the appearance of the beloved gentleman. Nope. Santa did not come. Betty Jean (Jess Griffin) and the others mourn that Christmas Will Be Just Another Lonely Day.
Suzy, decked out in an elegant tone of red satin, has just returned from her honeymoon. She is full of energy. Frequent loving gestures are made toward her beloved Bob. Her dancing as Suzy Snowflake brought peals of laughter from the audience.
Audience participation is a major part of this show. Sealed envelopes were passed to us all.
Looking around, I saw fellow members of the audience hold up their envelopes seeking to discover what we had been given. We could not open them until signaled. As on Christmas, we waited until we were told to open our gifts.
(No, I will not tell you what was in my envelope.)
The second act begins with the full company singing “Run, Rudolph, Run.” Somewhere in the midst, an elf disappears. (No, it’s not Chris Hallowes from Elf – The Musical.) The small toy is found under the seat of an audience member.
Cindy Lou (Heather McCall) shows her tap dancing skills to “All Those Christmas Cliches.” The baby beneath the bow does not hold her back.
For the Bells Medley, three audience members are recruited to play different types of bells for “Ring Them Bells,” “Sleigh Bells” and “Jingle Bells” as the four women sang and danced around them.
Santa has not shown up. “Even singing What Are You Doing on New Year’s Eve?” did not help.
Betty Jean (Jess Griffin) mourns. Her husband has left, leaving his ring on the kitchen table. This is a Christmas show. Santa is needed. A Santa Claus hat is placed on the head of an audience member. At last, the women could sing “Santa Baby” and dance their devotion.
The voices of the four women blend beautifully. The choreography of their dancing is finely tuned and executed. These four women, part of the 2019 Resident/Associates Acting Company, bring the final show of the 2019 season to a close with exceptional skill.
Artistic director Britt Hancock and music director Ron Murphy have brought to the stage, Winter Wonderettes, a hilarious bit of fluff that reminds us Christmas is indeed coming.
Winter Wonderettes was written and created by Roger Bean with vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian Baker. The musical arrangements are by Brian Baker.
This Holiday Party at Harper’s Hardware will continue to be waiting for Santa in the Adventure Theater through Dec. 15. It is rated G. Call 931-484-5000 to reserve your tickets or stop by the Playhouse, any day but Wednesday.
