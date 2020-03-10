Thunder, lightning and a two-level set awaits the audience entering the mainstage theater.
The comedy-mystery Clue is soon to begin. It is loud and disconcerting, especially after our recent local brush with a tornado.
Enter Jason Ross as Wadsworth. The butler. Each movement is studied, each gesture to face or hair is planned as he opens the front door to the mansion. We meet the vivacious maid Yvette, played by DeAnna Etchison. She has been preparing for visitors.
Those invited for the evening have been assigned a name and instructed not to reveal their true identity.
We meet a rather formal Col. Mustard, played by Britt Hancock. Hannah Hays plays Mrs. White, recently widowed for the third time.
Martha Wilkinson returns to our stage following many years in other professional roles. Decked in furs, she plays Mrs. Peacock. Enter Cory Clark as the very allergic Mr. Green (“there must be a cat around here somewhere”).
The next guest (as always welcomed with Wadsworth’s unique gestures) is Professor Plum with his jaunty beret. Grayson Yockey brings this distinguished educator to life. Last but surely not least, enters the ever elegant Weslie Webster as Miss Scarlet.
As each character enters, it becomes increasingly difficult to converse as though one had another identity. Your real identity cannot be revealed in small talk.
Seeking answers to strange noises, the group making seemingly unending trips up and down and staircases, in step with each other, using the same gestures at all times. It is hilarious.
The cast does an especially amazing performance when reversing the action.
Costume designer for this show is Jacquelyn Loy, making her Playhouse debut. Each of the costumes is designed to reflect an understanding of the character: from Hays all in black to Webster with something of the siren in her apparel.
Leonard Harman returns as scenic designer after 18 years’ work in television and other theater venues.
Another returnee is stage manager Kayla Jenkins. She was last with us five years ago. The set is complex. Doors lead in a variety of directions. Such elements as a shelf in the conservatory that shifts to permit an exit are part of this unique stage design.
Jensen Crain-Foster and Daniel Black are listed in the program as “Ensemble woman” and “Ensemble man.” Black might be a stranger who has lost his way or an officer of the law. To put it another way: role to be played: actor available: dead or alive.
Bryce McDonald has directed this bit of merry mayhem. Will anyone survive? Ron Murphy makes use of the original music by Abbinanti. Matt Bundy is the sound director. He and Murphy make certain that our auditory senses are actively assailed at all times.
Clue on Stage is based on the screen play by Jonathan Lynn with additional material by Hunter Foster, Sandy Rustin and Eric Price. It is based on the Paramount Picture, which was based on the Hasbro game many of us played in the past.
The game was fun. This stage show adds new and hilarious dimensions.
Clue, rated PG, will be entertaining and frightening the audience through April 16. Call 931-484-5000 or stop by the Playhouse any day except Wednesday to purchase your tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.