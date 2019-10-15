John Fionte has designed the stage and directed an amazing production of Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Don’t miss this show playing in the Adventure Theater of the Cumberland County Playhouse.
Emma Jordan plays Ms. Sherlock Holmes with her very able sidekick Dr. Watson, brought to life by Hannah Hayes. The other three cast members — Grayson Yockey, Daniel Black and Lauren Marshall — appear as a combined total of 34 characters.
Essential to the reality of all these folk are the costumes by Andy Wallach and a team of seamstresses. Marshall’s costumes are gorgeous, Yockey’s are at times frightening. Black becomes a Texan or London Bobby with equal ease.
Yockey, who is dead on the stage at the beginning, has 13 costume and personality changes (not to mention those from male to female). He emerges from all the possible entryways. His use of a huge butterfly net is hilarious, even threatening to entrap an audience member in the front row. What fun to have him reappear.
Among his roles, Black is delightful as Sir Henry Baskerville. He and Miss Stapleton are quite smitten with one another. That is, until he is firmly told that she is the sister of the overprotective Stapleton. Black is also particularly memorable as the heavy-bearded Inspector Lestrade with severe knee and back problem.
Marshall is the wife of Barrymore, the long-time caregiver of the estate, a shepherdess, several nurses, as well as the lovely Miss Stapleton and Floria Tosca. Her costumes are intricate, and her varied actions and expressions are delightful, whoever she is at any given moment.
The action of the 30 scenes takes place on both the lower and upper levels of the stage designed by Fionte. Often the upper level, accessed by a rather steep flight of stairs, is the residence of Holmes at 221 B Baker St.
Projections, the work of lighting designer Emily Becher-McKeever, allow us to glimpse such additional information as the passing of a British train of 1890s vintage. Cast members appear and disappear via the stairs as well also through unseen exits on both levels. The many pratfalls remind us of the physical ability of these actors.
Hays as Dr. Watson and Jordan as Sherlock Holmes are clearly feminine and competent in their roles. I loved the manner in which they played them. Hayes’ emergence from what appeared to be a death blow was especially well done. My hope is that in future performances less attention will be paid to British accents and more to enunciation so their words may be more easily understood.
Ken Ludwig wrote this humorous adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, adding his own twists to the classic.
This fast-paced comedy premiered in 2015. Ludwig intended directors to use the script as a vessel for each director or stage set designer to determine its shape. Fionte’s decision to use female detectives and a two-level stage worked wonderfully from which the production was served to an appreciative audience on opening night.
This hilarious show can be seen through Nov. 7 in the Adventure Theater. All ages will enjoy it.
Call the Playhouse at 931-484-5000 to reserve your tickets.
