Curt Thomas, a Crossville resident, and member of the Tennessee Trails Association Plateau Chapter is currently engaged in the Shelthowee Trace Hiker Challenge.
For those who may not be aware of the Sheltowee Trace Trail, it is a 354-mile stretch that will challenge even the most ardent backpacker, as well as day hikers. The trail, sometimes referred to as “The Trace,” follows the Daniel Boone National Forest’s northern boundary in Rowan County, KY. It meanders through some rugged territory along the southern boundary of the Big South Fork in Scott County, TN. The trail was established in 1979 by a Forest Service employee to give users backpacking adventures over the entire length of the Daniel Boone National Forest.
In 2009, the Sheltowee Trace Association (STA) was founded. Much like the Tennessee Trails Association (TTA), the STA is a non-profit association focused on building and maintaining a cross-state multi-use recreation trail. The trail supports use by hikers, bikers and horseback riders.
In 2012, the STA began an annual Hiker Challenge event, a challenge Thomas accepted eight times. Over the years, Thomas has many fond memories of his time participating in the Hiker Challenge.
Thomas said, “We hike a 25–35-mile section of the trail every month of the year come rain or shine or snow! Each month there will be 15 to 30 participants backpacking on a weekend with an overnight primitive camp out somewhere in the woods. Some weekends in the summer the mileages get up to 38-40 miles since we have more daylight.”
The idea for the event was for people to hike a section of the Trace each month to complete the entire length, currently 354 miles, in a calendar year. To date, over 400 people have completed the Hiker Challenge. As the event grew in popularity, the STA developed support programs and formal registration procedures. Considering the number of people wanting to participate in the challenge, a cutoff time to enter was established as a way of limiting participants. Doing this allowed the STA to manage the overall event more efficiently for the betterment of all registered hikers. The Hiker Challenge is considerably different from Friends of the Trail’s annual Cumberland County Hiking Marathon, in terms of miles to cover and degrees of difficulty. However, the objectives of each event serve to promote healthy use of our great natural resources and offer people a chance to enjoy themselves in the great outdoors.
If taking the Hiker Challenge once is not enough of a “challenge,” Thomas has done it eight times beginning with the first Hiker Challenge in 2012. He is also the record holder for completing the most Hiker Challenges. Thomas mentioned that the STA puts on a nice awards banquet in December for everyone who has completed the Challenge for that year. Participants also receive a certificate of completion from the STA.
For more information about the Sheltowee Trace and the adventures it offers, check out the STA’s webpage at www.sheltoweetrace.org. On their website you will find a wealth of information about the history, mission and objectives of the organization. For the adventurous hiker, information relative to the annual Hiker Challenge is abundant and easy to find by moving through the various tabs on the web site.
