Cumberland County Fairest of the Fair’s long-time director Frances Cunningham Brooks has a queen of her own.
Her granddaughter, 16-year-old Brooke Bilbrey of Knoxville, won the Junior Fairest of the Fair in Knox County.
Bilbrey is a sophomore at Karns High School in Knoxville.
She is the granddaughter of Jerry Cunningham, and Floyd and Nella Rae Bilbrey, all of Crossville.
Her parents are David and Melanie Cunningham Bilbrey, formerly of Crossville.
