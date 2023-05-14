Mother’s actions determined her nobility.
Poor people have dreams and hopes the same as all others. They also require recreation. My family is an example of this truth.
Though Mother was born into a well-to-do family, she was destined to grow up alone and poor, for both her parents died soon after her 10th birthday, leaving nine orphaned children. A maternal relative took charge of the family. Soon he liquidated the family’s two businesses, home, farming equipment, and acreage, but gave the children only about $20 each.
From age 10 until age 16 when Mother married my widowed father, she lived in a number of homes and did all the things James Whitcomb Riley’s “Little Orphan Annie” did to earn her “board and keep.”
My father soon developed a lifestyle which led to the loss of his home, farm equipment and acreage. The family became tenant farmers. Without Mother’s resourcefulness, they would have existed in sheer poverty. However, Mother became the nucleus of her entire brood. Not only were all sufficiently fed from her several annual gardens, but she also canned hundreds of gallons of vegetables for winter’s use, along with providing meat and eggs from pork and chickens she raised to eat and to sell. In addition, and without a machine for many years, she carefully took apart clothing which others cast away and fashioned attractive outfits for all her children, that without a pattern!
Also, Mother saw that we engaged in some recreational activities. One that is outstanding in my memory was the annual picnics which Mother organized for us, once the fields of cotton and corn were “laid by.” She packed containers of food, after which the family went by wagon through the Obion County woods, leading to the Obion River which flowed southwesterly on its meandering way to become a tributary of the Mississippi River.
Before eating, all the children, except me, took a swim in the river. However, one day my older brother swam ashore where I was standing, wishing I could swim. He instructed me to climb onto his back, and he would take me for a swim. I “climbed aboard,” and I have never forgotten the thrill I experienced that day with my arms clamped one on each of brother’s shoulders, and my legs swinging loosely in the cool water.
As a Girl Scout several years later, I learned to swim in the famous Reelfoot Lake, named by Native Americans, and reputed to be the world’s largest naturally-formed lake. I have been told it was formed from the backflow of water from the Mississippi River when an earthquake struck the area in 1812. The surrounding land area became known as Lake County, TN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.