Mother Nature demands respect. Her squalls and shakes and burning droughts are periodic, unstoppable and get everyone’s attention. No region of man’s existence is spared her moods or her power.
Our farm is located in an area where tornadoes happen occasionally. The frequency appears random. For example, they are not nearly as predictable or regular as sun spots.
I remember three tornadoes distinctly. The first one in my memory was in the 1960s. A cousin and her husband bought a house trailer and parked it across the highway from our farm. This home-in-a-box was a relatively new advent at the time.
When the tornado was done, their lives had been spared but their trailer was demolished. I can still find pieces of aluminum from their trailer in the woods on the hillside behind our farmhouse.
The second tornado I remember was as we approached 1970. I was a teenager. After the storm had passed, we got in our pickup truck and drove Dad’s school bus route to check for damage.
One of the little communities we drove through is named Bethesda. We traditionally butcher this name to make it sound like “Bess-Sadie.”
A school girl with olive skin and dark eyes, a girl who I was sweet on, lived in that community.
The one image from that night which remains vivid to me is seeing her with her family standing on the county road which ran in front of her house.
They were warning everyone who passed of the power lines on the ground.
I remember the sporadic sparks of the downed power lines and the play of light and shadow on her young and lovely face. Her countenance was normally solemn and just a bit detached, like those ladies in the fashion maga-
zines.
This night suited her. It was as if she was born for this event.
Later, when we were both older, this girl said yes when I asked her
out. This happened only once. I believe I had caught both her and her mother off-guard with my first call.
The third tornado I remember happened when I began commuting to college. This was 1974. There was an entire family killed. Their home was adjacent to the state highway and located halfway between the farm and town.
What impressed me most wasn’t the deaths the storm had caused. These were terrible, yes, but other evidence the storm left behind was even more frightening. Perhaps 100 yards from this family’s home, there is a depression in the earth. This pre-existing part of the terrain is a sinkhole and has a cavern at its bottom. Such underground caves honeycomb the limestone bedrock of this region. Every tree and shrub in this funnel-shaped depression had been broken and rowed-out by the storm, much like a plumber reams a pipe.
Conventional wisdom would say that in the absence of a robust structure, a cellar or some other underground bunker, a person should seek protection in a low spot of the terrain. In this case, such measures would have been useless.
From young love to high winds and tornados, certain things in life are unavoidable. They are part of the fabric of life itself. There is no life without risk. Like it or not, risk is part of our refinement. Both the act of trying but failing, and experiencing random tragedy teach us how to live. This is how we learn to exercise gratitude in the life we have been given.
A person can try to use the good sense God gave him to survive high winds and tornadoes. While such storms are anticipated, overall the odds for survival are favorable. As for young love and all the worthy lessons it teaches, such risks cannot be avoided. They leave a mark. Life, death and love are just as mysterious to me today as they were when I was a youngster.
Tornadoes are dramatic and unpredictable, and nothing is more effective in showing that life is as precarious as it is precious. A tornado’s random but pinpoint destruction can feed our imagination. It can seem to be the finger of God choosing who lives and who dies. A person is forced to think in terms of inevitability. It becomes clear that bad things can indeed happen, and it can get really personal, really quickly.
The young girl in this story wasn’t “The One” for me. God had other plans. But she was the first of several young women He placed in my life to teach me how to love, and how to also to respect and navigate the rocky shoals of maternal love. Everyone has a momma. This girl’s momma did not put out the welcome mat for me.
From such trial and error, I learned love deserves both respect and persistent attention. In this case, when I was discouraged by this girl’s mother, I should have asked the girl to speak for herself. I was too young to know this. At the time I would have considered such a thought disrespectful.
Without these lessons on young love, I would have been even more clueless when I met my beloved. The mother of my beloved also initially vetoed me, but her momma came around. In the end, my wife’s mother would take my side on almost any issue.
A mother’s love is also a force of nature. It can be as wild and as terrible as any tornado. You can’t divert a mother’s love, go against it, or go around it. You must let it come to you and absorb and analyze your intent. It requires time and patience to prove you are worthy.
I have seen the results of going against a mother’s love. No extent of spousal or love-partner affection can fill the gap, the chasm created.
A momma’s love and acceptance are not available upon demand on an outsider’s terms. You cannot force these things. A person is a fool to try to override them or bypass them. Such tactics go against the spirit. Wounds of this nature never heal.
A mother’s love of her child is similar to a tornado. You need not seek it out. It comes to you, or more accurately, it comes at you.
Just as with a tornado, there is no safe place to hide. When it overcomes you, it will pick you apart to find your essence.
Unlike a tornado, a mother’s love will strike the same exact spot repeatedly, working like a modern-day scanner until all your motives and intentions are revealed.
Nothing is left unanalyzed. She must see for herself that you won’t hurt her baby.
To be found worthy one must submit to a try-and-try-again level of effort. Don’t resist. Let it happen. Like the Race of Gold in Greek mythology, to be found of a pure heart is requisite to attaining this status, and winning the prize.
The eye of the storm, once you make it there, is the safest place to be. On this planet tornadoes are not sustainable. A good mother’s love is. In the center of a mother’s love one is protected.
Once the mother of my beloved accepted me and my intent, not even the slings or arrows of outrageous fortune could reach me, to borrow a partial phrase from an old English poet.
Somehow as a reward for my time and patience, she swept me into her protection. I was not even aware when this transition happened. It was organic and imperceptible, like the growth of a tree around a stone.
Somehow, I had reached her level of acceptance. I had arrived. She surrounded me with her love. She included me in her heart.
So, with the inevitable, after you have done all you can do, just let it go.
Stay alert. Respect the danger. Don’t give up hope but realize you ultimately have no control of the outcome.
All you can really do is learn to accept a power greater than your own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.