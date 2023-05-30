The Cumberland County Master Gardeners Association held a special Mother’s Day tea at the Plateau Discovery Gardens at the UT Experiment Station.
During the event, Duren Thompson and her daughter, Solvi, presented a program about floriography, otherwise known as the art of communicating through flowers. This art was popularized in Victorian-era England and the United States. Solvi explained that specific floral arrangements were used to send a coded message to the recipient, allowing the sender to express feelings that were socially unacceptable to speak aloud during this time period.
After the program, attendees were encouraged to create their own mini flower arrangements, which are also known as “tussie-mussies.” They were also invited to walk through the Plateau Discovery Gardens to see what’s blooming this time of the year. A variety of teas, sandwiches and sweets also were enjoyed by the guests before the program.
The next tea will be the Daylily Tea held June 24. There are currently 10 spaces left that can be reserved for this date. However, there are still plenty of tickets available for the Sept. 9 Herbal Tea. All proceeds will benefit the CCMGA, particularly to support the Gardens Summer Internship program.
To contact the CCMGA, mail inquiries to P.O. Box 483, Crossville TN 38557.
