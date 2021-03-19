One day, the manager of the Crosville airport asked, “How about grabbing your video camera, Phil, and record the annual Fly-In?”
I did as he asked, which gave me full access to the airport premises. I had a great time interviewing hundreds of pilots from all over.
During my tour I ran into Frank Borman standing next to his P51 fighter with an insignia in large letters on both sides: “SU SU 11.” I learned it was a made up nickname for his wife, Susan.
Borman was commander of Apollo 8, the first men to orbit the moon and first ever to see the backside.
I yelled at Borman, “Hey, Colonel, you did the heavy lifting, but I mapped it for you.”
With a big smile he replied, “Hey, you guys took some beautiful pictures of the moon.”
I shot back,“Yeah, over 4,300.”
We both had attended several meetings at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory where he learned I was project engineer on two programs essential for the Apollo 11 landing two men on the moon: Ranger 7, the first spacecraft to take up-close pictures of the moon (July 31, 1964), with a mission to map the moon for a landing spot; and the Surveyor program, seven unmanned spacecrafts used to perfect a technique for automatically soft landing on the moon.
With over 35 years in the U.S. space program behind me, I have lost touch with most of my former colleagues and have a hard time remembering their names.
One day out of curiosity I Googled Frank Borman to see if he was still alive and what I got was startling. It said he was living on a cattle ranch in Big Horn, MT.
Montana?
You see, Borman grew up in Gary, IN, and had a breathing problem as a young boy. Doctors told his parents that he must get out of this cold, wet climate. So, the Bormans packed up and moved to Arizona. Frank fell in love with the Southwest.
So, I was not surprised when I heard that he had retired in New Mexico.
But now back north in Montana? Now, that’s a puzzle.
