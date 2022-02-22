Their love is a love for the ages, across the ages, finite and steadfast. It is the very definition of true.
“She always looks beautiful,” Richard Disseler said about Eloise.
On the subject of their 66th wedding anniversary, celebrated on Jan. 29, 1956, Richard got a laugh when asked Eloise, “You’ve been married me for that long?”
After retiring, the Disseler’s moved to a home in Pleasant Hill in 1996. Recently, they became residents of the Uplands Village community.
“It takes a sense of humor,” Richard said, “on her part.”
On the heels of Black Tuesday and the beginning of the Great Depression, Dick was the New Year Baby born Jan. 1, 1930, the first baby born in Quincy, IL.
“Nobody knows that they were giving away free things to the first born at that early age in the light of the event of the first born,” he said. They were given six quarts of milk for the New Year’s Baby.
“But, the parents kept me,” he joked. Keeping Eloise laughing, he added, “I don’t think there was any ‘give back’ period at that time. If you had a child, you had to keep it.”
At that time, he was the third boy born to his parents. The 1930s were tough times, but he doesn’t remember it being that way.
Eloise was born June 25, 1932, in Pittsburg, PA. Her father was an Evangelical and Reform pastor, which eventually became the United Church of Christ. Her family moved to a church in the Oakwood suburb of Dayton, OH, where he pastored a church. She was very young, and didn’t remember the move but it was there that she grew up.
Dick prompted her, “Your father was?”
Just as quickly as he’d asked, she answered, “The Wright brothers!”
She laughed heartily, thoroughly entertained, and said, “No, not really. But, I did shake their hands.”
She said Orville and Wilbur Wright lived across the street from her elementary school and they would come and visit the children there.
“So, I have personally met the Wright brothers,” she said. Then she quipped, “That’s my claim to fame, other than marrying Richard.”
Richard’s father was a factory worker, and his parents had two more children, making Richard the middle of five.
“Then the war came. I was too young,” he said. He had two brothers and an uncle serve in World War II.
“I had to wait for another war to enter – the Korean War, I was in that,” he said.
He was drafted into the Army in 1951, and was selected to attend Officer Candidate School.
“I made it on the dot,” he said. “I had to have a score of 115. One hundred-fifteen what? I don’t know. But, 115 and that’s where I scored.”
He served overseas in the Korean War for 30 months and rose up the ranks to 1st Lieutenant.
“That was more luck than anything,” he said. “If you stay long enough and keep your nose clean, that’s how that works.”
“He teases and said he was an officer and a gentleman,” Eloise laughed.
While he was in the service, Eloise attended college at Elmhurst University outside of Chicago, IL. She started out studying education but changed her major to fine arts.
She said, “I was old enough but I was young at heart and didn’t really know what I wanted to do.”
She graduated from Elmhurst and began working in downtown Chicago, IL. He was discharged from the Army and entered college as a nontraditional freshman. He, too, went to Elmhurst University to get his bachelor’s degree.
Also a member of the Evangelical and Reform Church, he said, “I had visions of becoming a minister. I was still trying to find my way. I was just out of the Army, but I still didn’t know what I wanted to do with life.”
“That’s a long time ago,” Richard said, as though he just realized it.
Eloise was living with two of her girlfriends near campus. Richard and Eloise didn’t realize it, but they were only living about six blocks from each other near Elmhurst University’s campus.
Their meeting was fortuitous. Richard was traveling with three ladies to work with the youth of area churches within their denomination. One such church they visited that summer just happened to be the church that Eloise’s father pastored and she just happened to be home. Her father had always wanted to visit Mexico, but because her mother didn’t drive, she volunteered to be a teamster to help drive her parents there. So, she was home when Richard’s group visited.
And that was the first time they met.
“Somehow we got together and started dating,” he said. “I don’t remember that story.”
Eloise recalled the name Bob Atkey.
“It was homecoming time and you didn’t know who to take to homecoming dance. And you told Bob Atkey, you were telling him that we met during the summer and he said, ‘Why don’t you ask her?’ So, he threw you a dime…”
“For a phone call,” Richard interjected. “We started dating and then here we are.”
“Had I lived in some other town, I don’t know what would’ve happened,” Eloise said.
He decided to go into the ministry. Between his college semesters, on Jan. 29, 1956, they were married in her father’s church by Eloise’s father and two brothers, who were also ministers.
“I didn’t have any choice,” he joked. “I was outnumbered.”
By the time Richard entered Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Grove, MS, they welcomed their first child, a son.
“It was exciting times,” Eloise said.
They brought two more daughters into the world and Richard pastored churches in Troy and Cincinnati, OH, and in Marco Island, FL.
“Sometimes you’re good, and sometimes you’re lucky,” he said. “We were lucky.”
Upon retiring, they moved back to Ohio before a friend recommended Tennessee. That’s when they discovered Pleasant Hill and moved to their new home.
“We’ve had a good life here,” Eloise said.
They began to get involved in the their new church and community. They started volunteering at the Playhouse as ushers and were there any chance they had. Eventually, someone suggested they try out for a production and they started performing in shows.
“It was fun,” she said.
She played a nun in “Sound of Music” and Richard played a general.
“The big cheese,” Richard joked, making Eloise laugh again.
She concluded, “He’s a keeper. So far, so good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.