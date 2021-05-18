After our bingo games, sponsored by First National Bank and enjoyed by all, our meeting of May 7 was opened with a prayer led by Vice President Sheila Johnson and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pat Fredley.
Sad news was given that our own Kay Blalock had passed away the morning of May 6. She will be missed by all of us. President Jim Blalock will be taking some time off during this sad time.
A visitor was introduced and welcomed, She is Treasa Adkins and we hope to see her again. Welcome Treasa!
Birthdays for the month of May were announced and those present came forward and were wished a very Happy Birthday in song, with Gwen at the piano. This was followed by those celebrating anniversaries this month and they were wished well with members singing Happy Anniversary.
Our Sunshine Lady, Helen Lord, has sent get well wishes to Andy Bertonelli and sympathy cards to Jim Blalock.
Sheila gave a brief message about the origins of our center which was back in 1989 when a grant was applied for, but was turned down by the government. So those early members took it upon themselves to form our own Senior Center. Our building was built in 1991. It was interesting to hear how those founding members began the center on their own and to see how it has grown over the years.
Next week, our menu will be Sloppy Joes, salad and chicken and dumplings. You don’t want to miss that lunch! Yum! Our lunch today was fried fish, cole slaw and fries. Our entertainment will be provided by Judy Fistler.
We will be having an indoor yard sale on Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22. Lucy Elmore will be in charge and there is a sign-up book on the front desk for helpers in setting up, working on the sale days and for taking things down again. Sheila made arrangements with Sheriff Casey Cox to have trusty helpers to bring the boxes in from our shed. That is so very much appreciated! Annie Lewis served lunch for the workers on Saturday, May 15.
Arlene Simmons gave a brief talk explain how Gene and Mary Brown were the first performers to provide entertainment at our center and announced that Gene Brown would be our entertainment for today. Gene Brown let everyone know that due to our indoor sale, the bluegrass Thursday evenings will be postponed until June 1.
The meeting wrapped up with the Manna Prayer song led by Bob Jones and then everyone lined up for lunch.
