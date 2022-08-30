On Friday, Aug. 19, Vice-President Sheila Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order. Lynda Ennis then gave the opening prayer and Leonard Hollender led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sheila thanked todays BINGO sponsors: Holly Lee and Buckeye Medical Group.
Sheila asked for prayers for the Senior Center members facing health challenges. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health problems.
Sheila went on to share a brief discussion on the Dog Days of Summer.
Ever wonder where the term Dog Days of Summer comes from?
The term Dog Days traditionally refers to a period of particularly hot and humid weather occurring during the summer months of July and August in the Northern Hemisphere.
In ancient Rome when the star Sirius would appear in the sky near the end of July, that marked the beginning of the very hottest days of the year. The Romans referred to this period as ”dies caniculares,” or days of the dog star, which eventually translated to “dog days”.
In ancient Greece and Rome, the dog days were believed to mean a time of drought, bad luck and unrest when dogs and men alike would be driven mad by the extreme heat.
Even the English have a saying, “Only Mad Dogs and English Men go out in the mid-day sun.”
In the past, many Southern Appalachians believed that snakes were particularly dangerous during this time as they become more aggressive when it is hot.
Also, according to southern lore, Dog Days are the time when Haints (or ghosts) are more active. Women would wash walls with vinegar, water and Pine-Sol to keep the Haints away. It was believed that the morning dew was poisonous to open wounds at this time, that you should not go barefoot or you could get an infection in a small cut and lose your foot.
Plus, they believed that you should wear your socks inside out, wear a cross around your neck and wear your baseball hat backward to avert all bad fortune from the Haints.
And always have your porch ceiling painted blue.
This practice traces back to the Gullah Geechee, enslaved people living in the low country of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Gulah folklore explains that Haints were not able to cross water. So, in order to repel evil spirits from plantations, porch ceilings were painted a soft blue.
Now, in the cool of the morning, paint your porch ceiling blue, while wearing your hat backwards and your socks inside out and have a cross around your neck so that the dog days of summer won’t bring you bad luck.
Sheila Blalock updated everyone on upcoming events:
•The center needs to start collecting donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale, no furniture or clothing please. Contact Jim Blalock if you need to have someone come pick up your donations or drop them in the breezeway between the two front doors at the Senior Center.
• Vice President Sheila Blalock organizes volunteers for lunch (kitchen helpers/cooks, coffee/drink maker, dishwasher and dish dryer). If you can help in the coming weeks, please signup when Sheila calls upon you asking for volunteers.
• Our next Movie Day will be on Monday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m.
• Bluegrass music continues every Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Line Dancing is still each Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Still collecting emergency contacts for 127 Senior Center members. Please do not only use your spouse, add another family member or close friend you trust.
• The Senior Center is looking for ideas for future trips, please submit your ideas to Sheila Blalock. Sign-ups are on the back table.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card Charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• Bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
Today’s entertainment was Senior Center member, guitarist and singer Gene Brown.
