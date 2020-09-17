If you’re new to the Crossville area, there is a hidden gem that our county is privileged to have that you may not be aware of. It's called Cumberland House, and it's a state-of-the-art, residential, end-of-life care facility.
Cumberland House was built by the Crossville Housing Authority and opened in August 2010. Since that time, skilled nursing care, social services, physician services, volunteer services and administrative support have been provided at Cumberland House by Hospice of Cumberland County, an agency serving the area for over 30 years.
Although most communities have hospice services available, very few have residential care units. In the last several years, cities and towns nationwide have closed these much-needed end-of-life care facilities. In East Tennessee according to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Tennova closed their residential unit in 2017 and a short time later Putnam County (Cookeville) closed their facility. The reasons were complicated but were primarily related to the cost of care.
Most hospice services are provided in your home with Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurance covering the cost of medications, supplies, and equipment without co-pays or deductibles. Residential hospice facilities have room and board fees that are not covered by Medicare or Medicaid. Cumberland House accepts all patients who are eligible for hospice services, and the staff works with those who need financial assistance to help cover the cost of the room and board fees. Hospice of Cumberland County is dedicated to supporting Cumberland House, along with the Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary and other local agencies that work tirelessly to raise funds on its behalf.
When hospice care becomes a need in the life of a loved one, most choose home care. However, there may come a time when home care is no longer possible because the family isn’t equipped to provide the 24-hour care necessary. Many hesitate to consider the options of nursing home care and hospital care because they desire the personal touch that only a home-like environment can provide.
Cumberland House offers intimate specialized care. It has six private suites, each with its own bath, comfortable seating, TV, refrigerator, electrically adjustable bed and private exit. Cumberland House has a common area, dining area and kitchen. Family members and loved ones are encouraged to make a fresh cup of coffee whenever they wish and enjoy snacks provided. If your loved one has a favorite food or snack, you are always welcome to bring it as well. The medical staff is present 24 hours daily and makes sure your loved one is always comfortable and as pain free as possible. You can enjoy the lovely garden outside each room, as the door is wide enough for a bed or wheelchair to be pushed outside on a sunny day. The family dog is even welcomed for a visit. Family members can take advantage of the fenced backyard to bring their pet, putting a smile on the face of the person they love.
The goal of Cumberland House is always peace of mind and support for the entire family. These things and many more answer the question, “What’s so special about Cumberland House?” They believe in adding life to days, and they are there to serve the patient and family. If you would like more information about the services of Hospice of Cumberland County, please call 931-484-4748 or call the Hospice Hotline and talk to an admission specialist at 931-335-2223.
