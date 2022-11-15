Isle Royale is basically the top of a mountain that rises out of the water in the middle of Lake Superior.
The lake is so vast that some think it should be reclassified as an inland sea. The trail from one end to the other is 45 rugged miles of rocky wilderness.
Isle Royale is known for its packs of wolves, but they are elusive and basically never seen, even by the rangers.
Other wildlife includes moose, which can be very dangerous if surprised, and foxes, which love to help themselves to whatever campers are careless enough to leave unsecured.
You can get to Isle Royale by seaplane or by a ship that carries around 60 people. We had gone by ship prior to our hike, but had to be flown in to the western side of the island to begin our hike, ending in Rock Harbor at the eastern end of the island.
I love the wilderness. There are no accommodations of any kind on the trail from one end to the other.
We had spent a couple of vacations on Isle Royale, staying in housekeeping cabins at the east end of the island.
We would take short walks on trails, but with young children we couldn’t go far. This backpacking trip was made when I was in my mid-30s and our children were 12, 10 and 7 years old.
I carried a pack that weighed 50 pounds, my husband carried 70 pounds. We carried more than was recommended so that they could carry amounts more appropriate to their ages.
This was before the days of cellphones. Once you were in the wilderness, you were completely on your own.
There is a small settlement on each end of the 45-mile trail, a camp store, a harbor and rustic lodging. When you leave these places of “civilization” you have only yourself to rely on.
We saw no one for the 10 days we were on our hike, except for one ranger we passed going the other way.
Since we were hiking the top of a mountain range, there was no source of water, so we had to carry all of our water.
Each of us carried two water bottles in our backpacks. It had to be replenished from lakes near campsites, but the water there is infested with a parasite, so all water had to be filtered. We carried a filter with us.
We also had to carry food enough for the 10 days, so we had freeze-dried food. The beef stroganoff was especially good. Instant oatmeal served as breakfast, and “gorp” (M&Ms and nuts) served as lunch on the trail.
For accommodations, we carried three pup tents, one for my husband and me, one for the two girls, and one for our son.
We had to hang our backpacks from trees each night to keep foxes on the island from getting into them.
One night when the weather was especially nice, we decided to sleep out under the stars rather than put up our tents.
On that occasion our youngest daughter forgot to hang up her backpack and the island’s foxes got into it, scattering instant oatmeal all around. I heard the noise and felt around for some stones to throw at them to discourage them.
The next morning we could see fox footprints around our heads. The foxes had apparently been sniffing us as we slept.
We slept in our tents after that.
Being an island in a vast body of water, there were no snakes to worry about. It is assumed that any animal on the island had to swim there or be carried there by humans.
On the rare occasions that Lake Superior freezes over, animals could cross on foot, which is likely how the moose, wolves and foxes arrived.
Since we had to leave the trail and hike down to fresh water sources to camp, we hiked about 4-5 miles on the trail each day, then about a mile down off the trail to camp. That meant that we started each day with a rigorous hike back up to the trail before logging any miles on the actual trail that day.
By the end of 10 days, we had hiked about 70 miles of rugged trail where we had only ourselves to rely on.
When we finally reached our goal, Rock Harbor, we treated ourselves to an overnight stay in the rustic lodge where good food, hot showers and soft beds awaited us.
Our backpacking trip to Isle Royale was the experience of a lifetime, and one that I look back on fondly. Our children, however, were not so keen about it. It was hard work, physically, but worth the effort to me.
We never went backpacking again.
