Tennesseans love to volunteer. And older adults who are isolated at home by the coronavirus pandemic could really use the help.
The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability is asking healthy Tennesseans to consider volunteering to help seniors across the state.
During this time when COVID-19 is rapidly spreading, it is essential to ensure the safety and health of the state’s older population. Access to food is now one of the most critical needs for this population who is at the highest risk of developing serious medical complications if they contract this virus.
Tennessee is seeing more and more older adults at home with limited options for healthy eating. And for them social distancing often means extreme isolation.
Churches, civic groups, unions, businesses and Tennesseans from around the state are looking for ways to volunteer. Members of the public are asked to consider volunteering with one of Tennessee’s Area Agencies on Aging and Disability if you they:
• Are not in a high-risk category
• Have not been knowingly exposed to the virus
• Not under any type of medically directed quarantine
• Not showing signs of illness.
Anyone who can volunteer to help this vulnerable population is asked to consider visiting www.tn.gov/aging/learn-about/volunteer-opportunities.html to sign up.
Agencies are working on increasing their volunteer bases to help support communities as needs arise. In some areas, volunteers may not have a placement right away. However, it is anticipated that more volunteers will be needed in the coming week.
Volunteer opportunities may include:
• Delivering meals, food boxes or household supplies to homebound or at-risk older adults
• Telephone Reassurance, or phone calls made from home to check on an older adult and make sure their basic needs are being met
• Other volunteer assistance as needed.
Check www.tn.gov/aging for updates. For assistance, contact 1-866-836-6678 or tn.aging@tn.gov
