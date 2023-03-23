When you have an emergency – you’re in an unsafe or harmful situation, a crime has been committed, or you have an illness or severe injury – that requires immediate medical, law enforcement or fire assistance. You call 911. A calm, faceless voice intercepts your call and help is on the way.
But to whom does that calm voice belong?
“We’re the first person they talk to,” said Kayla Findley, a nightshift dispatcher at Cumberland County 911. “We’re with the entire call the entire way. We may not be the one they see, but we’re definitely there.”
A former pharmacy tech, she chose to become a dispatcher because she said, “I like doing the ‘something good’ part. I like the excitement. I like the fast pace, too.”
Cumberland County is a consolidated department in which each public safety agency is dispatched from Cumberland County 911’s single location.
Dispatchers must be even-tempered, understanding and discerning as they ask pertinent questions, assess situations and dispatch accordingly.
Findley said, “It’s a lot of responsibility. You have to remain calm.”
“The state puts out a set of standards you have to meet, minimum training standards, to be a qualified tele-communicator,” said Cumberland County 911 Executive Director Eric Ritzman. “The standards we choose to use here are higher than the state’s minimums.”
Ritzman added that dispatchers are trained hands-on at the center after meeting those standards.
Findley said it took about six months on the job to be fully trained. A dispatcher for less than a year, already she has had some memorable calls. One of her funnier callers was a 3-year-old toddler calling in the middle of the night just to see how their day was going. But, as a general rule, calls are serious. As a wife and mother, she said when emergency calls involve children, it hits closer to home. One such call was of a 13-year-old having seizures, and Findley had to give the caller instructions over the phone to administer CPR until EMS arrived.
The most critical piece of information a dispatcher needs to be able to help a caller is their location.
“The no. 1 thing we need to know when you call 911 is your location,” Ritzman said. “We can send the calvary.”
“If all you can do is give us your address, give us your address,” Findley said.
Some calls are not straightforward, especially when a caller has an immediate threat and must code their calls for help. Dispatchers not only listen to the information the caller is giving, but they listen for clues in the caller’s tone of voice and in the background.
“The communicators kind of become investigators in their own right,” Ritzman said. “When your job is to talk to people who are in a crisis situation on a daily basis, you can get really good at reading people.”
Tone of voice is a clear indicator for dispatchers. Findley said that callers can often be frantic during an emergency. She noted that a dispatcher’s tone of voice is also an indicator of a serious situation, becoming more stern and directive to keep the caller focused on providing the information needed to better assist. The other dispatchers discern these voice tone clues for urgency in case they need to work a call in tandem.
“Each call is different; they’re never the same,” Findley said.
When one of them is working a call, the dispatch crew pulls together and covers each others’ bases.
“Everything we do is successful in some sense,” she said. “Everybody comes together. You never work it alone.”
Working nights keeps Findley on her toes. She said she chooses to stand up all night because she feels her reaction time is faster.
Findley loves her team, which is made up of five nightshift personnel, including herself: two call takers and one dispatcher for each agency division – county, city and EMS. She is one of the links between a caller and a responder, bridging the distance between distress and respite.
“I love the people I work with; my crew is very close,” she said. “It’s never dull. Every night is different.”
Findley said they also build strong bonds with officers and responders on the same shift.
When they receive a call, the dispatcher determines the nature of the call as emergent or non-emergent, prioritizes the call, offers assistance over the phone as needed and coordinates the efforts of either EMS, fire and law enforcement – or all three – to respond to the location.
Being the one to dispatch officers, it weighs heavily that officers’ safety may be compromised when responding to a scene, especially if there are multiple calls and increased radio traffic.
She said, “If I have units out there, what if they get in danger and can’t get out on the radio to tell me? The stressful part, to me, is getting all the calls out and making sure everybody heard me and then being quiet or checking on them.”
Code-4 means the scene is safe or everything is under control. Dispatch has a three-minute code-4 timer for officers to check in when they reach their dispatched location. Unless officers check in and code it is a safe location, if they don’t check in within three minutes, dispatchers radio the officers for a welfare check. If there is no response, dispatch will phone them, and other units in the area are en route to respond.
“You make sure they’re a code-4,” she said.
Findley said the county is usually busy when she gets to work and stays that way until about 3 a.m. She loves to multitask, which is pertinent in this line of work. She must listen to the radio as agencies respond to calls (sometimes multiple calls at once), fulfill information requests for officers, take calls from the public, manage four computers to gather and report information on every call, provide information to officers and responders, phase calls to the appropriate division, dispatch responders to scene locations and coordinate efforts between divisions and agencies.
Her typical night consists of running tags, taking calls and dispatching officers to respond to locations or to assist EMS. She said the county division receives the most calls, and wrecks are the most hectic calls to work. Between fielding calls and queueing up the intake of information received from the public, dispatchers also coordinate, plan and work with each responding agency. At the same time, they continue to gather incident details as they come in from those on the scene for the law enforcement computer aided dispatch system, or CAD, report.
It is intense but rewarding work. Everyone is depending on them, from the callers to the agencies of all the divisions. They are the first in the line of the public’s safety and defense. They are the point of communication and safety for each of the agencies. They are dependable and unwavering in their dedication to be there at that critical moment to answer your calls.
