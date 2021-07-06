Oaklawn Farms is hosting the fifth annual Byrd Creek Music Festival July 8-11 at the event venue on Hwy. 70 E.
This year’s lineup includes Lost Dog Street Band, the West King String Band, Matt Heckler, Sierra Ferrell, John R. Miller and the Engine Lights, The Hill Country Devil, Rachel Baiman, Chelsea Lovitt, The Fumblebuckers, DH Scott, Momma Molasses, The Blue Ridge Girls, Daytripper, Jamie White, Erica Bolander, Sad Daddy and Melissa Carper and more.
“This is the first live show a lot of these artists have done in over a year,” said Oaklawn Farms owner Jason Kemmer. “They’re excited and eager to get out there. We’re happy to bring music and something different to the community.”
The music festival actually started about 20 years ago as a private event. This is the fifth year it has been open to the public. Kemmer said attendees are coming from more than 20 states. They can camp on site at the farm during the weekend, enjoying the great outdoors while listening to a variety of musicians.
American/folk musicians make up the bulk of the playlist, but Kemmer said he tries to offer a good blend of music with bluegrass, country, reggae and a little rock-n-roll. “The artists really like it,” he said. “It’s a small, intimate venue. And you rarely have to stand in line for anything.”
In addition to a variety of music, there will be food vendors on site and craft beer from the region available.
“We are almost sold out,” Kemmer said. Tickets can be purchased online through EventBright, with the link at byrdscreekmusicfestival.com.
Admission includes camping, though Kemmer says you can come and go from the grounds with your ticket. Tickets are $75-$225. Children under 10 are admitted free.
