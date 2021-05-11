April 30 marked the 50th anniversary of the development of the Cumberland Trail, with a day-long celebration at Head of the Sequatchie in Cumberland County. Activities included various organizations sharing photos of events that documented the development and ongoing improvement to the state’s linear park that stretches from Cumberland Gap to just outside Chattanooga, traveling through 11 counties and two time zones.
The Cumberland Trail become the 53rd state park in 1998. In 2002, it was renamed the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail State Park in honor of Justin P. Wilson who served as the Tennessee Deputy Governor from 1996 to 2003 and later served as the state Comptroller.
While still a work in progress, the trail will cover 330 miles. Trails follow a line of high ridges and deep gorges crossing the Cumberland Plateau. Partnerships with the Cumberland Trials Conference and other organizations help the state continue acquisition of new land along the trail, like the 6,000-acre Lone Star property near Crab Orchard which added to the Cumberland Trail in 2020.
About 185 miles and 40 trailheads are currently open for public use.
Among the groups participating in the celebration was the Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association. Established in 1996, the chapter will host its 25th anniversary celebration later this year.
Chapter Chairman Norm Brinsley noted the Plateau Chapter is the second largest chapter in the TTA, surpassed only by the Nashville Chapter.
The Plateau Chapter conducts hikes each Wednesday and two Saturdays a month throughout the state. They also organize several multi-day hiking trips inside and outside Tennessee. This year, the chapter is actively supporting Cumberland Medical Center’s Hike for Health program and has implemented a series of “Green Walks” to promote trails in the Crossville Greenway system. It will also host historical tours in June, July and August.
Hikes and other chapter events can be found on the chapter’s calendar at www.tennesseetrails.org.
The Tennessee Trails Association was organized in 1968 as a nonprofit group made up of individuals dedicated to promoting hiking on the miles of the state’s trails. In addition to encouraging use of these trails, TTA, through its 12 chapters, helps build and maintain trails on public and private land.
Libby Francis, president of TTA, joined Brinsley and other members of the Plateau Chapter at their display kiosk during the Cumberland Trail celebration. It was a non-stop meet, greet and inform talkathon with people from across the region gathering for the event.
Along with photos, the event included stories from people knowledgeable of how many portions of the present system of trails came into existence. Throughout the day, slide shows and videos were shown and guided hikes conducted in several locations.
The day’s events concluded with an address by Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Deputy Commission Jim Bryson, who oversees parks and conservation for the state.
