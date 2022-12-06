Got an unbeatable chili recipe? See how your chili stacks up against other local cooks this weekend.
The Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club is hosting its 36th annual Chili Cook-off Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Crossville Depot.
Entries must be an original recipe. At least one gallon of chili will be needed, with chili ready to serve at 11:30 a.m. Judging will be at 12:30 p.m. with winners announced at 1:30 p.m.
Trophy and bragging rights will be awarded to first, second and third place, and for the best decorated booth.
Not interested in cooking? Come sample the best chili in the county. Enjoy all the chili you can eat for $5. Drinks available for $1.
Proceeds from the Chili Cook-off support the Rotary Club’s community projects.
Contact Bryce McDonald at 931-200-4894 or email bmcdonald@ccplayhouse.com for more information.
Stick around downtown for the Crossville Christmas Parade, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
