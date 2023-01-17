On Friday, Jan. 6, President Jim Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order. He then turned the meeting over to past President Fred Zoeller to install the newly elected 2023 127 Senior Center Board.
Nancy Fischer was elected as assistant secretary; Arlene Simmons, president; Chuck Elgin, vice president; Diane Roysden, treasurer; and Betty Bowman, assistant treasurer.
New President Arlene Simmons then assumed control of the meeting and asked Bob Jones to give the opening prayer. Phyllis Jones went on to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.
Arlene thanked the day’s bingo sponsors: Chuck and Sharon Elgin. She also welcomed new members Buck and Donna Carr.
Arlene asked for prayers for the members who are facing health challenges, including Leroy and Sue Hinkson and Bill Evans. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing these issues.
Vice President Chuck Elgin presented past president Jim Blalock with gift cards for himself and past vice president Sheila Blalock for their outstanding service as board members of the 127 Senior Center over the past few years.
Chuck Elgin then recognized the January birthdays: Betty Bowman, Carol Branson, Anna Cox, Gwen Flynn, Harold Flynn, Ginny Gilbert, Chuck Elgin, Sherry Kallas, Doug Lock, Mary Mcclure, Barbara McQuaig, Shirley Phillips, Ruth Breland, Sandra Doherty, Charlene Starnes, David Tyler, William Snapp, Jerry Norris, Joyce Ernst, Richard Cahill, Sandra Cahill, Donna Carr and Buck Carr.
He then recognized January anniversaries: Charles and Betty Bowman (50 years).
President Arlene Simmons updated everyone on 127 Senior Center activities and upcoming events:
• The 127 Senior Center dues are $15 per year, per person, and are being collected now.
• There is a need to start collecting donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale. Please, no furniture or clothing. Contact Chuck Elgin if you need to have someone come pick up your donations.
• Line dancing continues every Friday night from 6 to 8.
• Emergency contacts are still being collected from members. Please do not only use your spouse. Add another family member or close friend.
• The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Chuck Elgin. Sign-ups are on the back table.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County
• Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
The day’s entertainment was provided by Johnny Burgess, Gene Brown and Donnie Winningham.
