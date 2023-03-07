Are you ready for this? In the Cumberland Room at noon on March 8, the opening event of the 2023 Concert and Program Series will take place. Featured will be Robert Devere Moore, a classical cellist, whose musical performance will feature selections from Bach, Couperin and Ralph Vaughn Williams.
Great New Books
Birnam Wood by Eleanor Wood
The epigraph of Booker Prize-winner Catton’s fine new novel is a quote from Shakespeare’s Macbeth, which is appropriate given that the spirit of the Bard is mightily present. Mira Bunting is a young Kiwi horticulturalist and founder of a New Zealander activist collective called Birnam Wood. Bunting has a habit of assuming false identities to look at listings of land that she can’t afford to buy, and plants crops without permission on overlooked patches of land. In essence, Birnam Wood is a guerrilla gardening group, a combination of environmental anarchists and direct-action protesters. “Birnam Wood was ... a pop-up, the brainchild of ‘creatives’; it was organic, it was local; it was a bit like Uber; it was a bit like Airbnb,” writes Catton. Bunting herself turns trespassing into a type of performance art. But when she inadvertently meets an American billionaire, Robert Lemoine, her world and the future of the collective change in ways she could not imagine. Catton’s filmic novel features vivid characters—not all of them likable—and sharp, sizzling dialogue. Themes in the intricate plot include identity politics, national identity and exploitation by the super-rich. Birnam Wood is tightly wound and psychologically thrilling.
The London Séance Society by Sarah Penner
Penner returns to a historical setting—this time 1873—to tell the story of a young woman seeking to solve her sister’s mysterious death by any means necessary. Lenna Wickes is a logical skeptic devastated by grief after her sister Evie’s death. She apprentices herself to famous Parisian medium Vaudeline D’Allaire, who contacts the spirits of recent murder victims to find their killers. Evie studied with the alluring Vaudeline before taking an independent interest in the doings of the London Séance Society, where she discovered fraudulent practices. When Vaudeline is called to London to pursue contact with a recent murder victim on behalf of the society, Lenna travels with her hoping to find answers. The reader learns more problematic details about the society by alternating between Lenna and society member Mr. Morley’s points of view. Retracing her sister’s steps, Lenna discovers that the corruption goes much deeper than simply faking contact with the recently deceased. It’s even probable that Evie’s investigations led to her death, which also places Lenna and Vaudeline in peril. A great choice for fans of historical European settings, the power of women and the fringes of the paranormal.
Weyward by Emila Hart
Hart’s debut historical novel immerses the reader in three different time periods and three storylines involving Weyward family women. In 1619, Altha Weyward is on trial for her life when she’s accused of witchcraft in the death of her best friend’s husband. In the 1940s, tomboy Violet—preferring to roam hill and dale in search of the insects that so deeply fascinate her—is a disappointment to her frosty father, who’s darkly silent regarding Violet’s dead mother. When cousin Frederick visits, Violet is irrevocably drawn to him. Decades later, Violet’s great-niece Kate flees an abusive relationship as she seeks shelter in the cottage bequeathed by her great-aunt. The characterization of the Weyward women is well-realized, but where the novel truly excels is in its depiction of the terrifying way abusers spin their webs to ensnare their prey. Just like the spiders Violet so admires. Tension and suspense are skillfully maintained as these women seek to extricate themselves from dire circumstances and discover secret strength. The result is a tale of magic and female empowerment. It’s an atmospheric, gripping read.
Library Laugh I
Why did the lawyer show up in court in his underwear?
He forgot his lawsuit!
Libraries=Information
Fix stinky drains with mouthwash. Banish odors by pouring three capfuls of mouthwash down the drain. The same antibacterial properties that fight bad breath will kill off germs in your plumbing, which will smell minty fresh.
Library Laugh II
What has four eyes and runs south?
The Mississippi River.
Stingy Schobel Says
While there are lots of tips and advice for growing a green lawn—from avoiding chemical fertilizers to ways to cut back on watering—remember to think right from the start about which type of grass seed you use. There are many varieties of grass and grass seed, some of which are specific to particular regions of the country. Before buying, go online to sites like naturesseed.com and find out which seed is right for your lawn. The best seed means it has the best chance to thrive. This means less water, less chemical treatment and a gorgeous, green lawn.
