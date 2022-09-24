This year's Veterans Parade is set for Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.
The parade will kick-off the inaugural Field of Honor, a stirring display of up to 500 flags honoring those who served and sacrificed presented by the Lake Tansi Exchange Club Nov. 6 through 12 at Garrison Park, 542 4th St. Learn more about this event at www.healingfield.org/event/crossvilletn22/.
The Veterans Parade will follow the same route as last year, beginning at Cumberland County High School and traveling on Stanley St. to Main St., ending at the Crossville Church of Christ.
Last year, the parade had more than 60 entries and members of the public lined the streets along the route waving flags and showing their thanks to the veterans.
The Veterans Parade committee is seeking additional volunteers to assist with planning and coordination. Areas of need include parade event promotion and publicity as well as parade organization and logistics.
There will also be a need for volunteers closer to the event. Please contact John Conor, parade coordinator, at jandeconor@gmail.com.
The parade committee meets the second Tuesday of each month at the American Legion Hall, 1446 S. Main St., at 6:30 p.m.
The committee is also seeking participants for the parade. Parade entry forms are available at www.parade4veterans.org. Click on participant applications and follow the directions to submit an entry form.
Contact the committee at vdpcc2022@yahoo.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.