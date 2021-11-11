The 2021 Veterans Parade was a great success including perfect weather. This year the parade included over 50 participants. Thank you, Crossville, for attending! Many months of planning, coordination and networking went into the parade. The culmination of the Veterans Parade Planning Committee comprising of veterans and civilians alike from Cumberland County, city of Crossville, local businesses, as well as the myriad of behind the scenes personnel were instrumental in making it happen. In addition to the afore mentioned entities, the Veteran’s Parade Planning Committee wishes to thank the following organizations and businesses for their contribution to the parade.
• Mr. Tony Perry, Star Recording
• Pastor VeLong, Grace Community Church
• PEG Broadcasting Radio
• 105.7 The HOG Radio
• First National Bank of Tennessee
• Plateau Animal Hospital
• Tabors Pawn and Furniture
• Jeff Woods Construction
• R&R Paving
• Flynn Sign Co
• Mayor James Mayberry, City of Crossville
• Mayor Allen Foster, Cumberland County
• Tennessee Highway Patrol
• Crossville Police Department
• Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department
• Crossville City Fire Department
• Cumberland County Fire Department
• Cumberland County Rescue Squad
• Mr. Kevin Music, Street Superintendent, City of Crossville
• Mr. Tim Bolin, Street Division, City of Crossville
• The Board of Education, Cumberland County
• The Crossville Chronicle
• The Veteran’s Service Office
• Selk Sanitation
• The Cumberland Plateau Amateur Radio Club
• Deer Creek Golf Club
• Tommy’s Motorsports
• The Feed Store (Hwy 70)
• SignSmith
A huge “thank you” to Re/Max Finest Reality and the VanDyk Mortgage Co. for hosting the after-parade spaghetti luncheon for the parade committee volunteers and parade participants. A special thank you to all the parade participants in honoring our veterans and to the businesses downtown who decorated their establishments on the parade route. Last but not least to John Conor, the 2021 parade chairman, whose vision, initiative and leadership launched the 2021 Veterans Parade. The parade committee extends a hearty congratulations for well executed parade with hopes for another in 2022.
