The annual Fall Gardeners’ Festival has been postponed to 2021, but you can still take part in virtual presentations online.
The UT Gardens at Crossville Plateau Discovery Gardens and the Cumberland County Master Gardens will offer a variety of virtual Lunch and Learn sessions in the coming weeks.
Mums are also available for sale. Mums in orange, yellow, maroon and purple can be ordered for $16 per plant. No-contact pick-up will be scheduled the first week of September at the UT Gardens-Crossville, 320 Experiment Station Rd.
The deadline is Aug. 30. Call 931-484-0034 or email jburns35@utk.edu for more information.
Visit ccmga.org, plateau.tennessee.edu or the Facebook page at Plateau Discovery Garden to learn more.
