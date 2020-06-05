Each year, teachers at each school select Teachers of the Year from their peers. This honor recognizes teachers for going above and beyond in the classroom, the school and the community. 

County-wide honorees are selected from the school-level recipients. Those individuals — Natasha Draper, Toni LaRue-Garrett and Cub Whitson — were featured in the May edition of Cumberland Now, available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com, along with Principal of the Year Stephanie Barnes and Administrator of the Year Rebecca Farley. 

The COVID-19 health crisis prevented the school system from honoring the school-level teachers with a banquet this year. However, each teacher was visited by Director of Schools Janet Graham and Farley and presented a plaque recognizing their distinction. Their photos will also be on display at Central Services during the 2020-’21 school year.

This year's winners include:

Ashley Reagan, Crab Orchard Elementary 1st-Grade Teacher

Natasha Draper, North Cumberland Elementary 1st-Grade Teacher

Brandy Martin, Homestead Elementary 2nd-Grade Teacher

Amanda Floyd, Martin Elementary3rd-Grade Teacher

Rachel Wyatt, South Cumberland Elementary

Cynthia Richards, Stone Elementary 3rd-Grade Teacher

Leslie Eldridge, Pine View Elementary

Lisa Hill, Pleasant Hill Elementary Art Teacher

Julie Smith, Brown Elementary

Lindsey Oliver-Armes, Crab Orchard Elementary 5th & 6th Grade English/Language Arts

Toni LaRue-Garrett, North Cumberland Elementary 7th-Grade English/Language Arts

Shannon West, Homestead Elementary 8th-Grade Teacher

Stuart Bowen, Martin Elementary 7th & 8th Grade Language

Sarah Harris South Cumberland Elementary 7th-Grade Teacher

Brandi Wilson Stone Elementary 8th-Grade Science and Social Studies

Angela Nealon Pine View Elementary

Julie Mahoney Pleasant Hill Elementary 7th & 8th-Grade Math

Lance Beaty Brown Elementary

Julie Moldenhauer Stone Memorial High School Geometry & English

Cub Whitson Cumberland County High School U.S. History, Social Studies

Amanda Brown The Phoenix School Math

