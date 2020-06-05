Each year, teachers at each school select Teachers of the Year from their peers. This honor recognizes teachers for going above and beyond in the classroom, the school and the community.
County-wide honorees are selected from the school-level recipients. Those individuals — Natasha Draper, Toni LaRue-Garrett and Cub Whitson — were featured in the May edition of Cumberland Now, available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com, along with Principal of the Year Stephanie Barnes and Administrator of the Year Rebecca Farley.
The COVID-19 health crisis prevented the school system from honoring the school-level teachers with a banquet this year. However, each teacher was visited by Director of Schools Janet Graham and Farley and presented a plaque recognizing their distinction. Their photos will also be on display at Central Services during the 2020-’21 school year.
This year's winners include:
Ashley Reagan, Crab Orchard Elementary 1st-Grade Teacher
Natasha Draper, North Cumberland Elementary 1st-Grade Teacher
Brandy Martin, Homestead Elementary 2nd-Grade Teacher
Amanda Floyd, Martin Elementary3rd-Grade Teacher
Rachel Wyatt, South Cumberland Elementary
Cynthia Richards, Stone Elementary 3rd-Grade Teacher
Leslie Eldridge, Pine View Elementary
Lisa Hill, Pleasant Hill Elementary Art Teacher
Julie Smith, Brown Elementary
Lindsey Oliver-Armes, Crab Orchard Elementary 5th & 6th Grade English/Language Arts
Toni LaRue-Garrett, North Cumberland Elementary 7th-Grade English/Language Arts
Shannon West, Homestead Elementary 8th-Grade Teacher
Stuart Bowen, Martin Elementary 7th & 8th Grade Language
Sarah Harris South Cumberland Elementary 7th-Grade Teacher
Brandi Wilson Stone Elementary 8th-Grade Science and Social Studies
Angela Nealon Pine View Elementary
Julie Mahoney Pleasant Hill Elementary 7th & 8th-Grade Math
Lance Beaty Brown Elementary
Julie Moldenhauer Stone Memorial High School Geometry & English
Cub Whitson Cumberland County High School U.S. History, Social Studies
Amanda Brown The Phoenix School Math
