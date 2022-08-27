The Cumberland Homesteads Tower Association is honored to host the 19th Annual Homesteads Apple Festival.
This important fundraising community event will be held on the grounds of the Homesteads Tower Museum (96 Hwy. 68) Sept. 24 and 25.
This year promises to be the largest festival yet, with more than 200 vendors offering crafts, antiques, photography, food, activities and local business sponsors. The Kids Zone will offer complimentary bounce houses and crafts, interactive storytelling and an extensive exotic animal encounter.
Local photographers will be offering photo sessions with a vintage apple-red Ford pickup truck.
The entertainment schedule will include a swing band, gospel music, an Elvis impersonator and a Patsy Cline impersonator.
The first Apple Festival Pageant will be held Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-noon on the main stage. Axe throwing will be offered for the first time and the popular on-site, freshly made Apple Butter vendor is returning.
The $5 entrance fee gets you access to the festival all weekend. Kids 10 and under are free. Parking is free.
Pets are allowed if they are leashed.
Festival hours are Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The second annual 5K/10K Apple Walk/Run is set Sept. 17.
