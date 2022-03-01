CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. January 7, 1903. TAYLOR-DUDNEY. This is the last of the four marriages reported in this issue of the Chronicle. The plan for the marriage of Miss Mary Dudney and Mr. J. Edward Taylor was changed and they were married at the home of the bride’s uncle, O. H. Anderson, Monterey, Wednesday, Dec. 24, instead of at Gainesboro. Rev. H. E. Partridge officiated.
The wedding was witnessed by a few relatives and near friends of the bride and groom. They went from there to Gainesboro where they remained till Monday, when they arrived here and took up their abode on Pendleton avenue.
It seemed that a good way to tell ‘the rest of the story’ of this couple was to use portions of J. E. Taylor’s obituary, and a shortened version is included here.
CROSSVILLE CHRONICLE. December 29, 1960. RETIRED BUSINESSMAN, J. E. TAYLOR, DIES; FUNERAL SERVICES ON DEC. 24. Citizens of Crossville and Cumberland County regret the passing of one of its most prominent retired businessmen, J. E. Taylor, who for more than 30 years owned and operated the Hotel Taylor, here. He retired from the hotel business in 1945. Mr. Taylor, 87, died at Uplands Cumberland Medical Center on Friday, December 23, after about three weeks of critical illness.
FUNERAL SATURDAY. Funeral services were held on Saturday morning, December 24, at 10:00 o’clock, in the church of Christ, North Main Street, where he had long been a member, with its minister Bro. John B. Jenkins officiating. Interment was in the City Cemetery, with pallbearers being his grandsons: Joe Hodges, Dudney Hodges and Jim Purcell, Jr.; his nephew, Jack Taylor West; Vaughn Swafford and L. T. Thurman, Jr. Prior to services the body was at Bilbrey Funeral Home on East Adams Street.
Mr. Taylor is survived by three daughters: Mrs. Harold (Ruth) Hodges, Mrs. James (Ruby) Purcell who reside here; and Mrs. Loyd (Joy) Johnson, of Columbia, S. C.; six grand children: Joe E. and Dudney Hodges: James and Frances Purcell; John Bell, West Palm Beach, Fla., and Kay Bell, Miami, Fla., two great grandchildren, and two sisters, Mrs. Del West, West Stanley Street, and Mrs. Millie Woody, LaFollette.
MANY COUNTY FIRSTS. Born in Roane County, October 3, 1873, Mr. Taylor had lived most of his 87 years in this county. A child of the union of James Zachariah and Mary Irving Taylor, he was the eldest of their six children. The early 1900’s saw Mr. Taylor enter the business life of Crossville and Cumberland County, where he started many of out town’s ‘firsts’: a meat market and fresh produce store, a bakery, a skating rink, a bowling alley, a squab farm, the first public bath, with indoor plumbing in a public place; a taxi service. These were just a few of the many types of businesses in which he was interested. Farming and contracting also were among his interests. At one time he had 2,000 white leghorns. His architectural skills were used in building the Taylor Hotel and the family home. None of his business ventures were failures and many have been carried on by others.
His marriage to Mary Dudney of Monterey, took place in 1902. On December 24, 1952 they observed their Golden Wedding anniversary. In February 1956, Mrs. Taylor passed away. His mother then had reached her 100th anniversary. Her passing took place in 1957, in her 101st year. His last rites were held on the 58th anniversary of his marriage.
